Operation Homefront Announces 2024 Semifinalists for Esteemed Military Child of the Year® Award

105 semifinalists will be considered for the Military Child of the Year® Award which recognizes excellence in scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular activities among military children.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the nomination of more than 700 outstanding military children from across the country, national nonprofit Operation Homefront is pleased to announce the 105 semifinalists for the 2024 Military Child of the Year® Award program.

Operation Homefront works to build strong, stable, and secure military families and, for 16 years, has celebrated the remarkable achievements, character, and contribution of military children with this distinguished award.

This program is the nation's premier tribute to the accomplishments of America's military children, recognizing the positive influence they have on their families, schools, and communities, despite the unique challenges these young people often face as they serve our nation alongside their parents. The Military Child of the Year® Award serves as a lifelong source of pride for the recipients and offers them unparalleled opportunities to connect with senior military leaders, celebrities, and most importantly, peers who understand the obstacles of growing up within a military family.

Finalists for the 2024 Military Child of the Year® Award will be selected in February by a panel of independent, volunteer judges. The final seven award recipients - one representing each branch of the military - will be announced in March and each will receive $10,000, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts at a gala held in their honor in Washington, D.C. in April.

Visit our Military Child of the Year® Award page to learn more information.

The following are all the 2024 Military Child of the Year® Award semifinalists by service branch.

Air Force

Morgan B., 16, Kaysville, UT

Lana C., 17, Lithia, FL

Loni J., 17, Tucson, AZ

Brianna L., 14, APO, AP

Brynn M., 16, Colorado Springs, CO

Noelani M., 16, San Antonio, TX

Ava N., 17, Lompoc, CA

Abram P., 15, Hampton, VA

Anna R., 17, APO, AE

Victoria S., 14, Fairfax Station, VA

Joshua S., 16, Panama City, FL

Payton S., 17, Anchorage, AK

Annelies S., 17, Cibolo,TX

Kelsey T., 17, Fairfield, CA

Landen W., 17, Madison, AL

Army

Abigail B., 16, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA

Laura B., 17, Harker Heights, TX

Kaylee C., 14, Seal Beach, CA

Allison C., 17, Yorktown, VA

Samantha D., 17, APO, AP

Jusline F., 17, Killeen, TX

Anna G., 18, APO, AE

Paige H., 17, Carlisle, PA

Micayla H., 17, Fort Liberty, NC

Maribel S., 15, APO, AP

Sugey S., 18, Navarre, FL

Benjamin S., 17, Fort Leavenworth, KS

Kendall W., 17, Colorado Springs, CO

Rebecca W., 14, Hampton, VA

Audrey W., 15, Colorado Springs, CO

Coast Guard

Madilyn B., 13, Fort Belvoir, VA

Gage B., 14, Jacksonville, FL

Yaniel C., 16, San Juan, PR

Elizabeth C., 16, Melbourne, FL

Andreya C., 18, Johnson City, TN

Owen H., 17, JBER, AK

John Davis H., 16, Linwood, NJ

Logan J., 17, Marana, AZ

Logan M., 16, Hamilton, NJ

Joseph N., 17, League City, TX

Elijah N., 16, Arlington, TN

Jade P., 17, Suffolk, VA

Charlotte T., 18, Washington, D.C.

Anna V., 17, Alexandria, VA

Abigail W., 17, Sault Ste Marie, MI

Marine Corps

Isabella A., 17, Murrieta, CA

Izel B., 17, Hubert, NC

Andrew D., 17, Camp Lejeune, NC

Bryor F., 16, Yigo, GU

Allison F., 17, Swansboro, NC

Jack I., 17, O Fallon, IL

Gabriella K., 17, Oceanside, CA

Abigail K., 16, Burke, VA

Caroline L., 17, Hubert, NC

Mia M., 16, Kailua, HI

Connor N., 15, Hampton, NH

Iain N., 16, Hampton, NH

Wyatt N., 13, Hampton, NH

Brynlee N., 17, Sneads Ferry, NC

Alex V., 18, Beaufort, SC

National Guard

Amaia A., 15, Green Cove Springs, FL

Trace C., 18, West Milton, PA

Audrey H., 18, League City, TX

Caleb H., 18, Boulder, CO

Heidi K., 16, Laconia, NH

Ephraim L., 18, Waxhaw, NC

Beckett L., 18, Ellensburg, WA

Caroline M., 17, Bardstown, KY

Bre M., 17, Deatsville, AL

Anna Kate R., 18, Gulfport, MS

Ellie R., 17, San Antonio, TX

Claudia S., 17, Porter Ranch, CA

Harley S., 16, Brandon, MS

Solana T., 17, El Paso, TX

Kameron W., 17, Gulfport, MS

Navy

Coco A., 17, West Springfield, VA

Matthew B., 15, Camp Lejeune, NC

Julia B., 13, Honolulu, HI

Jessica B., 18, Silverdale, WA

Lindsay C., 17, Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Michael C., 17, Virginia Beach, VA

Rylan G., 16, Oxnard, CA

Reed K., 15, FPO, AE

Felicity R., 15, Kingsland, GA

Noah S., 17, Woodbridge, VA

Kinzee S., 17, Bandera, TX

Logan S., 14, Chesapeake, VA

Gabrielle Fracis V., 17, Coronado, CA

Caleb W., 15, Jacksonville, FL

Ayla Z., 16, King George, VA

Space Force

Shu Xian Mila B., 15, Lompoc, CA

Micah B., 16, Lugoff, SC

Ainsley G., 17, El Segundo, CA

Ingrid H., 17, Papillion, NE

Gabriel H., 15, Vandenberg SFB, CA

Alexander H., 18, Colorado Springs, CO

Olivia K., 17, Cerritos, CA

Charlotte K., 18, Springfield, VA

Erik O., 15, Montgomery, AL

Emily R., 15, San Pedro, CA

Asher S., 17, Albuquerque, NM

Athena S., 14, Cocoa, FL

Alyssa V., 17, Lompoc, CA

Taylor W., 17, Arlington, VA

Samantha W., 16, Burke, VA

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

