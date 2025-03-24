Operation Homefront Announces 2025 Military Child of the Year® Award Recipients

"These awardees are incredible young leaders with uniquely compelling stories that highlight the resiliency, strength, and service representative of the millions of military kids globally that serve alongside their parents," said Rear Admiral (ret) Alan Reyes, CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

The seven recipients represent the armed forces branch in which a parent either serves or has served — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force – and each has their own unique story of perseverance and achievement in the face of the challenges of military life. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of volunteer judges who support the military community.

The recipients will be honored at a gala in Arlington, VA on April 10. Each will also receive a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

"Our seven awardees are incredible young leaders with uniquely compelling stories that highlight the resiliency, strength and service representative of the millions of military kids globally that serve every American alongside their parents," said Rear Admiral (ret) Alan Reyes, CEO of Operation Homefront. "We are tremendously proud to honor the impact they have had, and will continue to have, on their families, respective communities and our nation."

This year's Military Child of the Year® Award recipients have moved a combined 34 times and lived through 283 months of deployments. They have logged 3,488 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations.

The awardees are:

Air Force: Sophia P., 17, APO, AE (Ramstein Air Base, Germany)

Army: Maribel S., 16, Fort Knox, KY

Coast Guard: Ian L.,17, Chesapeake, VA

Marine Corps:Isabella S., 17, Hubert, NC

National Guard: Emily B., 18, Havelock, NC

Navy: Mason M., 19, Marysville, WA

Space Force: Natalia S., 17, Lompoc, CA

In addition, 28 finalists, representing the seven individual branches, were awarded a special one-time $1,000 cash award.

RTX is the program's presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors include Black Rifle Coffee Company, BODYARMOR Sports Drink, Caesars Entertainment, Carnival Cruise Line, Dollar Tree, GEICO, Impossible Foods, La Quinta by Wyndham, Procter & Gamble, Sunbelt Rentals, Town House® Crackers, and the University of Cincinnati.

