Operation Homefront Calls on Americans to Show Support for Military Families during 11 Days of Impact

"This Veterans Day, we will pause, as a nation, to show our appreciation for our service members and their families who have done and continue to do so much for all of us. By focusing on the days leading up to this important annual celebration, we, in conjunction with our amazing individual, corporate and foundation donors through our 11 Days of Impact Campaign, will offer all Americans the opportunity to help this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens overcome their financial hardships," says Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "Through this campaign, we will be able to reach even more military families and provide much-needed relief to those who work tirelessly to preserve the freedoms we enjoy daily."

Operation Homefront will also share impactful stories about how their programs and partners are making a difference in the lives of the military families they serve. Watch for more from partners joining in this initiative including Impossible Foods, Kohl's Cares, Love's Travel Stops, Northrop Grumman, Walmart, and others as they show their support in a variety of ways.

Operation Homefront invites all supporters of the military and veteran communities to participate in 11 Days of Impact by donating to Operation Homefront or sending a message of thanks to a military or veteran family. Now in its fifth year, the powerful response to this campaign has fueled Operation Homefront's mission by providing nearly $2 million in contributions which has helped fulfill over 57,000 requests through our Critical Financial Assistance Program®, totaling more than $42.5 million. The need continues in these tough economic times, and all are invited to help Operation Homefront continue to provide assistance that helps prevent military and veteran families' short-term financial setbacks from becoming long-term struggles.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

