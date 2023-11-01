Operation Homefront Honors Veterans Day with 11 Days of Impact Campaign

"11 Days of Impact underscores the real difference we can make when a like-minded donor community works in unison to help our military families in their time of need," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

Operation Homefront will also share impactful stories about how their programs and partners are making a difference in the lives of the military families they serve. Watch for more from the corporate and foundational partners joining in this initiative including The Home Depot Foundation, Kohl's, Impossible Foods, Love's Travel Stops, Walmart, CSX, P&G, and Meritage Homes, as they show their support in a variety of ways.

Walmart, for example, is offering its customers the opportunity to donate at checkout and round up their online and in-app purchases to the nearest dollar in order to make a contribution to support Operation Homefront through Spark Good Round Up. From October 23 through November 30, Walmart will match these contributions to Operation Homefront 2:1, up to $2M.

"Our 11 Days of Impact campaign is a clear call to action that underscores the real difference we can make when a like-minded donor community works in unison to help our military families in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Our goal during this period is to generate the resources that will help us help this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens have the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by as we believe strong military families make their communities stronger, and these strong communities, in turn, make America stronger."

Operation Homefront invites all supporters of the military and veteran communities to participate in 11 Days of Impact by donating to Operation Homefront or sending a message of thanks to a military or veteran family.

Visit our‥11 Days of Impact‥campaign page to learn more and to honor military families today. You can also follow the 11 Days of Impact campaign on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. ‥

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

