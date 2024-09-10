Operation Homefront Opens Nominations for 17th Annual Military Child of the Year® Awards Honoring America's Military Children

"Being selected as the Operation Homefront 2024 Military Child of the Year® for the Air Force is an honor I will never forget," said Noelani M. "The opportunity to represent other military kids was an amazing experience as I met the most incredible fellow recipients whom I still keep in touch with." Post this

Military children exemplify strength and determination, and the Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award honors those who demonstrate exceptional character, contributions, and achievements despite the challenges inherent to military life. The 2024 award recipients' impressive resumes included more than 3,600 collective volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations and participation in AP or IB classes, community organizations, athletics, and musical arts.

"There are more than 1.6 million U.S. military children located across the globe, each with a unique story of sacrifice and resilience and shared dedication to serve alongside their families," says Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront. "We know that when a service member takes the oath to defend our nation, there is an invisible burden that falls on the family that stands behind them. The Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award honors the remarkable courage, unwavering support, and vital contributions of these brave young people, which contribute to the strength of their families, their communities, and the military as a whole."

All seven Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award Recipients will be invited to attend the Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala on Thursday, April 11, 2025, in Arlington, VA, where they will each receive $10,000, a laptop, and additional gifts from Operation Homefront's generous corporate partners. Operation Homefront will provide airfare and lodging for each award recipient and two family members to attend the gala and spend a few days in the Washington, D.C. area.

Previous recipients have had the honor of meeting several Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and their spouses, First Lady Michelle Obama, Paralympian/veteran Melissa Stockwell, entertainers Runaway June and King Calaway, former NFL star and philanthropist Jason Brown, and singer/songwriter/philanthropist Bret Michaels, who have served as guest speakers and entertainers.

"The privilege of being selected as the Operation Homefront 2024 Military Child of the Year® for the Air Force is an honor I will never forget," said Noelani Martinez. "The opportunity to represent my family and other military kids who have gone through tremendous sacrifice and hardship was an amazing experience as I met the most incredible fellow recipients whom I still keep in touch with to this day. I am so incredibly grateful for the support of Operation Homefront and to all the sponsors who made us all feel genuinely appreciated not just for our parents' achievements but for ourselves as individuals. My time in D.C. will always be a highlight in my life representing the greatness of those who came before me and the hands of those who raised us up."

Anyone can nominate a military child—from family members and friends, to teachers, coaches, counselors, and clergy. Everyone is encouraged to recognize the outstanding military children in their lives. Visit operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year to learn more and nominate a child for their respective branch award.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

