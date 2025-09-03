Operation Homefront Opens Nominations for 18th Annual Military Child of the Year® Awards Honoring America's Military Children

"Being named Military Child of the Year was an incredible honor that recognized not only my journey but also the resilience of all military children. The program's support and recognition left a lasting impact on me," said Natalia S., 2025 Military Child of the Year® representing Space Force. Post this

Military children exemplify strength, adaptability, and determination. Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year® Award honors those who, despite the challenges of military life, continue to demonstrate exceptional character, leadership, and service. In 2025, the seven award recipients contributed more than 3,400 volunteer hours in the year leading up to their nominations and had a change of station a combined 34 times. Many were involved in Advanced Placement (AP) programs, National Honor Society, as well as community organizations, and sports teams – showcasing a diverse array of talents and contributions.

"Our nation's 1.6 million military children around the world each carry a unique story – often untold, but filled with sacrifice and unwavering devotion," says retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "These remarkable young individuals are the unsung heroes of military life, embodying resilience and a shared commitment to serving our country alongside their families. The Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award honors their strength, deep compassion, and incredible achievements. Their resilience and contributions are not only inspiring, but are essential to the strength of their families, their communities, and our nation."

All seven Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award Recipients will be invited to attend the Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Arlington, VA, where they will each receive $10,000, a laptop, and additional gifts from Operation Homefront's generous corporate partners. Operation Homefront will provide airfare and lodging for each award recipient and two family members to attend the gala and spend a few days in the Washington, D.C. area.

Previous recipients have had the honor of meeting several Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and their spouses, First Lady Michelle Obama, American sports anchor and reporter Lindsay Czarniak, and other well-known leaders, celebrities, and philanthropists who have served as guest speakers and entertainers.

"Being named Military Child of the Year was an incredible honor that recognized not only my journey but also the resilience of all military children. The program's support and recognition left a lasting impact on me," said Natalia S., 2025 Military Child of the Year® representing Space Force.

Anyone can nominate a military child—from family members and friends, to teachers, coaches, counselors, and clergy. Everyone is encouraged to recognize the outstanding military children in their lives. Visit operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year to learn more and nominate a child for their respective branch award.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront