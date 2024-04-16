Operation Homefront presents Cornerstone Awards to Federico Muyshondt, Ellen Myers, and Scott Nichols

"While it takes the support of tens of thousands of individuals, corporations, and foundations to bring our mission to life, there are some remarkable individuals who go 'above and beyond' to contribute to our important work," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"While it takes the support of tens of thousands of individuals, corporations, and foundations to bring our mission to life, there are some remarkable individuals who go 'above and beyond' to contribute to our important work," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "With this in mind, I am pleased to announce Federico Muyshondt, Ellen Myers, and Scott Nichols are in this special category of extraordinary contributors and that they have been selected as the most recent recipients of our prestigious Cornerstone Award."

"Fed clearly shares our deep appreciation for all our military families do for all of us in our nation's time of need, and as the driving force behind BODYARMOR's DREAM BIGGER initiative, he has used their highly visible retail and local community activations to expand our ability to help our military families in their time of need and give them a real opportunity to thrive in the communities – OUR communities – they have worked so hard to protect," Pray added.

"Similarly, Ellen stands out for her work to champion meaningful solutions to the urgent housing needs many of our military families are facing as they transition back into their civilian communities. She, as our point of contact with The Kahlert Foundation, can take great pride in playing a key role in launching our newest program, Transitional Housing-Apartments, to provide access to quality rent-free housing for this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens," Pray continued.

"Coaxed out of retirement from an incredibly successful career as a fundraising professional by the importance of our mission, Scott has been instrumental in both the development and implementation of our ambitious three-year, $100 million United We Stand campaign. While we still have a year to go, he has put us on course to exceed all expectations and generate the resources that will allow us to secure the futures of our nation's military families for decades to come," said Pray.

About Federico Muyshondt – CEO, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN)

Federico Muyshondt is the CEO of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN). He started with the team in 2022 with a sole focus on driving growth for BODYARMOR™. Since then, his team has expanded, now also supporting POWERADE, which he was instrumental in re-launching in 2023.

Under Fed's leadership, BODYARMOR launched its partnership with Operation Homefront in 2023. In addition to their financial investment, BODYARMOR launched their new Cherry Lime flavor with a celebratory military camouflage bottle and the Operation Homefront logo – in honor of those who serve. Thanks to Fed's extraordinary vision, BODYARMOR has helped to raise awareness for Operation Homefront through partnerships with Team Penske, Major League Soccer, and others, while also providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our military families. We are tremendously grateful to Fed who understands the importance of giving back to those who have done so much for our country - our military families.

About Ellen Myers – Executive Director, The Kahlert Foundation

Ellen Myers is the Executive Director of The Kahlert Foundation. With 30 years of experience as a high-achieving fundraiser, Ellen has been instrumental in leading The Kahlert Foundation's partnership with Operation Homefront. Since 2014, the foundation has contributed more than $1.4 million to its programs, including support for its $100 Million United We Stand Comprehensive Campaign.

The Kahlert Foundation's focus on Operation Homefront's transitional housing initiatives began in 2019 with the support for the Transitional Housing-Villages program in Montgomery County, Maryland. In 2021, thanks to the support of the Kahlert Foundation, Operation Homefront launched the Transitional Housing-Apartments program with five units in Frederick, Maryland, to assist in the successful transition of newly separated veterans. This program provides veterans with a rent- and utilities-free apartment for one year, while offering them both employment and financial counselor services to help achieve stability and chart a path to long-term post-military success. Under Ellen's leadership, The Kahlert Foundation, along with others, funded five additional units in Howard County, doubling the total number of units in the program.

About Scott Nichols – Senior Consultant, Boston University

Scott Nichols formally retired from Boston University as of October 1, 2019, as Senior Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations where he was responsible for all areas of advancement and led the University's first campaign, which had an original goal of $1 billion. The campaign concluded in September 2019 and achieved $1.85 billion with over 150,000 donors. Prior to Boston University, Scott was chief advancement officer and Associate Dean at Harvard Law School for 20 years.

His leadership and expertise played an integral role in preparing and launching Operation Homefront's ambitious three-year, $100 million United We Stand campaign in April 2022. The campaign attracted immediate support from like-minded lead investors who share in Operation Homefront's belief that we should be there for our nation's military families in their time of need for all they have done on behalf of all Americans in our nation's time of need. Bolstered by a momentous $20 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest single donation in Operation Homefront history, and a historic Million Dollar Match challenge provided by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the United We Stand campaign is set to surpass its goal before the initial April 2025 end date – ensuring more families receive the critical assistance they need before a temporary hardship worsens into a chronic struggle that derails any hope of a stronger future. We are grateful for Scott's tremendous dedication to our work and all who serve.

The Cornerstone Award was instituted in 2015. Previous recipients include:

Alba Baylin – Vice President of Stakeholder and Social Impact Management, The Coca-Cola Company, North America Operating Unit

Gina Collins – former Chief Marketing Officer, Outback Steakhouse

Kathy Cox – former Senior Manager, Walmart Foundation

Chelle Davis – former Manager, Investor Relations, Dollar Tree

Bob Deforge - Director for Customer Requirements, Pratt & Whitney Military Engines

Loren Dorshow – Executive Director, Car Donation Foundation

Ed Delgado – former CEO, The Five Star Group

Ali Haralson – President, Auction.com

Camille Jenkins - former Vice President National Customer Relations, Meritage Homes Corporation

Jenny Jonker – Brand Experience Manager, General Mills

John Kitchens – former Director of Corporate Citizenship, CSX Corporation

Marc Knowles – Global Military Team Leader, P&G

Jamie Little – Senior Director, Talent Acquisition, Employer Brand and Corporate Social Responsibility, Choice Hotels

Peter McGuinness – CEO, Impossible Foods (received award when serving as President and COO, Chobani)

Len McMorrow – Senior Vice President, Default Recovery & Litigation, U.S. Bank

Mike Monroe - Director, Veterans Initiatives, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

Tony Montalto – President and COO, The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation

Heather Prill - Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships & Programs, The Home Depot Foundation

Ken Ruff - former VP, National Accounts, Beam Suntory

Rusty Smallwood - former AVP REO-Manager, JPMorgan Chase

Emily Weaver, Brand Partnerships, Chevrolet Customer Influence

Jim Zeumer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PulteGroup

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit Operation Homefront's website.

Media Contact

Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront