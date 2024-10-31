Operation Homefront presents Cornerstone Awards to Karen A. Monsen and Stacie K. Smith

"While we rely on tens of thousands of individuals and scores of corporations and foundations to help bring our mission to life, there are some remarkable individuals who go 'above and beyond' to contribute to our important work," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"While we rely on tens of thousands of individuals and scores of corporations and foundations to help bring our mission to life, there are some remarkable individuals who go 'above and beyond' to contribute to our important work," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "I know all would agree these organizational standouts deserve special recognition, and I am pleased to announce Karen Monsen and Stacie Smith as the most recent recipients of our prestigious Cornerstone Award."

"Karen clearly shares our deep appreciation for all our military families do for all of us in our nation's time of need. We have relied heavily on her expertise for the past 11 years to help guide our human resources policy development and employment solutions to ensure we continue to focus on caring for our staff and volunteers as we have grown into a nationally recognized non-profit," Pray added.

"Similarly, Stacie shares our unwavering commitment to giving our amazing military families the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by in the communities – OUR communities – they have worked so hard to protect. She stands out for her work to help us ensure we are working with the right partners in the right way to deliver real goodness to those we seek to serve," Pray continued.

About Karen Monsen, partner/owner, Caldwell Clark Fanucchi & Finlayson PLLC:

Karen A. Monsen has practiced law for more than 24 years with legal experience in employment law, commercial litigation and arbitration in state, national, and international forums. She advises on employment policies, disputes, investigations, litigation avoidance, legal compliance, and risk management. Representing employers, she regularly appears before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Texas Workforce Commission, and a number of other federal agencies. Monsen has taught legal subjects to both undergraduate and law school students and speaks regularly to state and national audiences.

Her passion for the law and also for our military have made Monsen an exemplary partner for Operation Homefront, serving as our Employment Attorney since 2013. Her guidance and leadership have proven noteworthy to Operation Homefront. Monsen has assisted and advised on numerous legal matters over the years, weighing in with wise counsel, always tempered with the core values and beliefs of the organization. Of special note is her past and current invaluable assistance in navigating the Department of Labor's ever-changing regulations, and most recently, the exempt and non-exempt mandates.

Monsen has long donated her time and resources to supporting causes she believes in. In addition to her outstanding legal representation, she periodically conducts training sessions for Operation Homefront staff pro bono. She is an outstanding source of knowledge, and a true mentor for all things HR, and a friend to Operation Homefront and those we serve.

About Stacie K. Smith, attorney and Director, Fennemore Craig PC:

Stacie K. Smith practices in the area of business transactions and intellectual property. She regularly advises clients on the preparation and performance of a variety of commercial agreements including licensing, product development and distribution, services and consulting agreements. Her practice includes managing domestic and international trademark portfolios, copyright registration and protection, and counseling clients on intellectual property protection and enforcement. Smith also provides advice on domain name disputes, social media and data privacy.

Smith has served as Operation Homefront's Intellectual Property Attorney for more than 10 years. During that time, she has provided invaluable legal advice helping Operation Homefront build a way ahead on many cases and projects involving complex legal issues. Her dedication to her profession and commitment to the Operation Homefront mission have had a tremendous, positive impact on the success of the organization.

Smith began her career at Fennemore as a paralegal. She has broad experience representing companies in the software, electronics, internet, real estate, personal product and game and service industries. She is the managing partner of the firm's Phoenix office and a member of Fennemore's management committee.

The Cornerstone Award was instituted in 2015. Previous recipients include:

Alba Baylin – Vice President of Stakeholder and Social Impact Management, The Coca-Cola Company, North America Operating Unit

Gina Collins – former Chief Marketing Officer, Outback Steakhouse

Kathy Cox – former Senior Manager, Walmart Foundation

Chelle Davis – former Manager, Investor Relations, Dollar Tree

Bob Deforge - Director for Customer Requirements, Pratt & Whitney Military Engines

Loren Dorshow – Executive Director, Car Donation Foundation

Ed Delgado – former CEO, The Five Star Group

Ali Haralson – President, Auction.com

Camille Jenkins - former Vice President National Customer Relations, Meritage Homes Corporation

Jenny Jonker – Brand Experience Manager, General Mills

John Kitchens – former Director of Corporate Citizenship, CSX Corporation

Marc Knowles – Global Military Team Leader, P&G

Jamie Little – Senior Director, Talent Acquisition, Employer Brand and Corporate Social Responsibility, Choice Hotels

Peter McGuinness – CEO, Impossible Foods

Len McMorrow – Senior Vice President, Default Recovery & Litigation, U.S. Bank

Mike Monroe - Director, Veterans Initiatives, A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

Tony Montalto – President and COO, The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation

Federico Muyshondt – CEO, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN)

Ellen Myers – Executive Director, The Kahlert Foundation

Scott Nichols – Senior Consultant, Boston University

Heather Prill - Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships & Programs, The Home Depot Foundation

Ken Ruff - former VP, National Accounts, Beam Suntory

Rusty Smallwood - former AVP REO-Manager, JPMorgan Chase

Emily Weaver, Brand Partnerships, Chevrolet Customer Influence

Jim Zeumer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at PulteGroup

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit Operation Homefront's website.

