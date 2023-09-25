Operation Homefront presents prestigious Cornerstone Award to Alba Baylin of The Coca-Cola Company

"Alba has always provided a clear, consistent and resounding voice for supporting and empowering military women," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. Tweet this

About Alba Baylin – Stakeholder and Social Impact Management, The Coca-Cola Company, North America Operating Unit

Alba Baylin is Vice President of Stakeholder and Social Impact Management, The Coca-Cola Company, North America Operating Unit. She has been with the company since 1999. She leads stakeholder partnerships, philanthropy strategy, community marketing and engagement, nonprofit board placement, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.

Alba has been instrumental in stewarding The Coca-Cola Foundation's investments to help military women, by providing support to Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance program that provides mortgage and rent assistance, help with major home or car repairs, food assistance and more, including elevated support when the pandemic increased the pressures facing military families. In addition, the foundation invested in the organization's three transitional housing villages, located near major military medical hospitals, which provide fully furnished apartments for wounded, ill, and injured service members with families to live rent-free while they go through the process of medically separating from the military.

With Alba's support, The Coca-Cola Foundation has enabled Operation Homefront to relieve financial stress, address unique personal and family needs, strengthen a sense of community, and expand support networks for military women and their families. Alba was the catalyst behind the recent $200,000 grant to Operation Homefront, providing additional support for women veterans living in the organization's transitional housing villages and for making possible the $500,000 partnership with BODYARMOR. She embodies The Coca-Cola Company's purpose to refresh the world and make a difference, and the efforts from her team have truly supported the company's vision to create a better shared future for the communities we call home.

Born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Alba holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida International University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit Operation Homefront's website.

