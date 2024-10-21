Operation Homefront Promotes Regan Huneycutt to Chief Revenue Officer

"Regan has made a substantial impact and expanding her role to oversee brand, stewardship and events is the logical next step as we position our organization to serve deserving military families for decades to come," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront. Post this

"I've been amazed at the dedication of Operation Homefront's highly talented, collaborative team who work so very hard to deepen support for our critical mission to serve military families," said Huneycutt. "As a former military spouse, it is extremely rewarding to be able to impact the lives of America's military families by advancing Operation Homefront's mission. These families have done so much for all of us in our nation's time of need and I am committed to ensuring we are always there for them in their time of need."

Regan Huneycutt is a seasoned nonprofit fundraising executive with extensive experience in revenue generation and growth along with philanthropic relationship management. She previously served as the Chief Development Officer for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. During that time, Regan led the team that nearly tripled the annual operating budget for the Alliance. Before joining the Alliance in 2016, she was the Director of Development for the New York Junior League in New York City where she produced significant revenue growth year over year.

She has worked in nonprofit fundraising for more than 13 years and previously worked in print journalism, public relations and strategic communications for eight years. Regan received her bachelor's degree in journalism and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree in organizational communication from Murray State University.

"Regan has made a substantial impact in her short time with Operation Homefront and expanding her role to oversee brand, stewardship and events is the logical next step as we position our growing organization to serve our very deserving military families for decades to come," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

