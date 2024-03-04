Operation Homefront Promotes Robert D. Thomas to President and Chief Operating Officer

"Bob's deep understanding of the challenges unique to our nation's military families has been a driving force behind our ability to expand our program delivery to this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

Thomas joined the Operation Homefront executive team in August 2015 following a nearly 31-year career of distinguished service in the Air Force. In his final command assignment, he led the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Office Accessions and Citizen Development, where he was responsible for directing the education and training programs that produce more than 81 percent of the Air Force officer corps. In addition to being an experienced combat pilot, Thomas held staff assignments at Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Joint Special Operations Command, the United Nations, and the Air Staff. He has flown combat/combat support missions or deployed with joint special operations forces in Panama and Somalia, as well as the Balkans, Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master's degree from the University of Southern California and the National Defense University.

"Bob has done a superb job as our Chief Operating Officer for the past 8+ years and is ready for this expanded role. Universally respected as a multifaceted leader, all agree his deep understanding of the challenges unique to our nation's military families has been a driving force behind our ability to expand our program delivery to this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, CEO of Operation Homefront. "Bob leads by example with his actions clearly demonstrating his unwavering commitment to our core belief that strong military families make their communities stronger, and these communities, in turn, make America stronger."

Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray will continue to lead the national nonprofit as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on the organization's long-term vision, its ongoing United We Stand comprehensive campaign, and commitment to fulfilling its mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by in the communities they've worked so hard to protect.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit https://operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront