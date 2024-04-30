Operation Homefront Promotes Troy Kasbarian to Senior Vice President of IT, Logistics and Facilities

"Troy's dedication and commitment to excellence have been the keys to his success and will help us fulfill our mission to support military families for decades to come," said Andre Hawkins, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, of Operation Homefront. Post this

Troy's career includes deep experience in technical support, network and systems engineering, and software development. He was recently confirmed as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). He joined Operation Homefront in 2016 from the United Service Organizations (USO) where he was the technical subject matter expert of the various IT systems and responsible for the underlying infrastructure. Troy has several members of his extended family in the military including a retired Major in the US Army who served as chaplain in South Korea and Iraq.

"We are very fortunate to have Troy leading our IT and Logistics teams, as the organization has achieved significant milestones under his management," said Andre Hawkins, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, of Operation Homefront. "Troy's dedication and commitment to excellence have been the keys to his success and will help us fulfill our mission to support military families for decades to come."

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit http://www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront