Operation Homefront Receives National Recognition for Impact and Innovation Campaigns

In addition, Walmart's Spark Good Round Up campaign with Operation Homefront was a finalist for Best Consumer Donation Initiative of Engage for Good's annual Halo Awards. That effort garnered $3.2 million dollars for Operation Homefront as Walmart matched customer donations 2:1 when customers donated to Operation Homefront at checkout on Walmart.com. The campaign ran October 23 through November 30 of last year. Engage for Good empowers corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships and their Halo Awards are the highest recognition for outstanding corporate social impact initiatives that intertwine their resources to have a measurable impact on the cause and the business.

"We are immensely proud to be listed among so many other innovative and influential companies and organizations successfully engaging with audiences to increase awareness of their products and priorities," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, CEO of Operation Homefront. "This recognition by PRNEWS and Engage for Good speaks to the unwavering commitment of our Operation Homefront team and the value of our partnerships. Together, we're affecting real change for the very special and deserving community we serve: our nation's military families."

Operation Homefront's mission is carried out through a variety of impactful relief and recurring family support programs and resources. To learn more, visit http://www.OperationHomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

