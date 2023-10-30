Operation Homefront Relieves Holiday Financial Stress for Military Families through Nationwide Toy Drive with Dollar Tree

"We are grateful that our Dollar Tree partners and their customers continue to express their gratitude through our Holiday Toy Drive to help a very special and deserving group of fellow citizens in their time of need." said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President & CEO of Operation Homefront Post this

"Our partnership with Operation Homefront is one of the many ways that our company champions our values of service and belonging." said Jason Nordin, SVP, Chief of Stores, Dollar Tree. "By supporting the Holiday Toy Drive, Dollar Tree serves as a resource for providing toys to kids across the country - and it's through our customers' generosity that we're able to ensure military families are cared for during the holiday season."

"The holidays can be a very stressful time for many American families, but particularly so for our nation's military families, many who may be far from loved ones and struggling to make ends meet," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President & CEO of Operation Homefront. "The entire Operation Homefront family is extremely grateful that, for 17 consecutive years, our amazing Dollar Tree partners and their caring customers continue to express their gratitude through our annual Holiday Toy Drive program with the sole goal of helping this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need."

Visit OperationHomefront.org/HolidayToys for more information about how to volunteer, sponsor, and donate toys or to register to receive toys at a distribution event.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,476 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 29, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit http://www.DollarTree.com.

