Operation Homefront to Distribute 40,000 Backpacks to Military Families Nationwide This Summer

"The Back-to-School Brigade® offers tangible gratitude for the service and sacrifices of military families, while offering much-needed financial assistance during this particularly expensive time of year," says Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, US Navy (Ret.), Operation Homefront President & CEO. Post this

"The unique challenges our nation's military families face in summer months – transitioning to new communities and schools, paying for school supplies, purchasing new clothes – takes a financial toll and brings stress into an exciting and joyful time for students starting a new school year," says Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, US Navy (Ret.), Operation Homefront President & CEO. "Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade® offers tangible gratitude from the local community and like-minded partners for the service and sacrifices of military families, while offering much-needed financial assistance during this particularly expensive time of year, helping these deserving families thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

The Back-to-School Brigade® is made possible in part by the support of organizations like Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), which has returned for a third year as the lead sponsor of the program. With a mission to transform lives by making high-quality education more accessible and affordable, SNHU has a long history of supporting military learners. Since 2014, SNHU has partnered with Operation Homefront to provide full tuition scholarships to military spouses pursuing their educational goals.

"All of us at SNHU are deeply honored to partner with Operation Homefront to support the incredible strength and resilience of our military families," says Dr. Jeremy Owens, AVP of University Partnerships at SNHU. "We understand that shopping for school supplies can be a financial strain for many families, and the Back-to-School Brigade® is our opportunity to help ease that burden. Our hope is to make a meaningful difference by providing these essential supplies to ensure military children are set up for success from the first day of school and beyond."

The school supplies that Operation Homefront will distribute at dozens of events across the country are generously provided by Dollar Tree and its customers. Beginning July 5 and running through August 7, customers can donate supplies to the Back-to-School Brigade® program at more than 8,000 participating Dollar Tree locations nationwide.

Dollar Tree, a longtime advocate for military families, has partnered with Operation Homefront since 2006. Since then, Dollar Tree and its customers have made millions of dollars in cash and in-kind donations to the nonprofit's recurring family support programs and purchased multiple homes for its Transitional Homes for Veterans program.

"We joined forces with Operation Homefront to give military families the resources they need to thrive in the communities they work so hard to protect," said Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability and Impact Officer, Dollar Tree. "Each year, we proudly host the Back-to-School Brigade® collection drive in Dollar Tree stores to help military families start the school year strong. We invite our shoppers and the local community to join us in donating school supplies and making every kindness count for our heroes."

Since the Back-to-School Brigade® program launched in 2008, Operation Homefront has provided nearly 600,000 backpacks to military children, saving military families more than $60 million.

Additional partners supporting Operation Homefront's Back-to-School Brigade® at this year's events nationally include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hilton Grand Vacations, Food Lion, Northrop Grumman, RTX, Town House® Crackers and Tractor Supply Foundation. For more information, visit the Back-to-School Brigade® page.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Southern New Hampshire University: Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at http://www.snhu.edu.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,607 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 3, 2025. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit http://www.DollarTree.com.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, (469) 934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront