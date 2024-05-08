Operation Homefront Welcomes New Chief Development Officer Regan Huneycutt

"As a former military spouse myself, I'm honored to join an organization with a mission so deeply aligned with my own values and lead a highly talented, collaborative team to find innovative ways to deepen support for our critical mission to serve military families," said Huneycutt. Post this

Regan Huneycutt is a seasoned nonprofit fundraising executive with extensive experience in revenue generation and growth along with philanthropic relationship management. She previously served as the Chief Development Officer for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. During that time, Huneycutt led the team that nearly tripled the annual operating budget for the Alliance. Before joining the Alliance in 2016, she was the Director of Development for the New York Junior League in New York City where she produced significant revenue growth year over year.

She has worked in nonprofit fundraising for 12 years and previously worked in print journalism, public relations, and strategic communications for eight years. Huneycutt received her bachelor's degree in journalism and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree in organizational communication from Murray State University.

"Regan's proven track record of superb professionalism and solid revenue generation will be invaluable to Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities that they've worked so hard to protect," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert D. Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit http://www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

Media Contact

Susan Ziesman, Operation Homefront, (210) 392-6878, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront