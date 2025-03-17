Operation Homefront Welcomes New Vice President of Individual Giving Stephanie Vargas

"Stephanie's knowledge, experience, and proven accomplishments will undoubtedly help us expand our impact and create more meaningful opportunities for individual donors to advance our important mission," said Regan Huneycutt, Operation Homefront Chief Revenue Officer. Post this

Stephanie Vargas is a seasoned nonprofit fundraising executive with broad experience in revenue generation and growth, relationship management, strategic planning and executive leadership. She previously served as the Director of Individual Giving for Operation Gratitude. During that time, Stephanie led managers in corporate and foundations grants, donor acknowledgment and donor relations and increased the organization's annual fund, mid-level, and major giving. Before joining Operation Gratitude in 2022, she was the Senior Director of Development, West Region for The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation in Alexandria, VA, where she secured the largest multi-year commitment in the organization's history and established long-term funding through multi-year and blended gifts, producing significant revenue growth year over year.

She has worked in nonprofit fundraising for 20 years. Stephanie received her bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of California, Berkeley and a master's degree in public administration from California State University, San Bernardino.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to Operation Homefront," said Regan Huneycutt, Operation Homefront Chief Revenue Officer. "Her knowledge, experience, and proven accomplishments will undoubtedly help us expand our impact and create more meaningful opportunities for individual donors to advance our important mission."

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit http://www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

