Operation Homefront's 14th Annual Holiday Meals for Military Program Helps Relieve Food Insecurity Among America's Military Families

"We are proud to join in the spirit of giving this season to ensure this very deserving group of our fellow citizens don't have to choose between paying a bill and enjoying a holiday meal," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront.

"The holidays are a uniquely special time of year...one usually marked by many festive gatherings with our loved ones, but we should not forget or our nation's military members, who often find themselves being called to serve at locations far from their friends and family," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Not surprisingly, many of our military families find the holidays to be a particularly stressful time of year, even more so for those who are struggling to make ends meet or put food on their table.‥ We at Operation Homefront, along with our incredible partners, donors and volunteers, are proud to join in the spirit of giving this season through our highly valued Holiday Meals for Military program to ensure this very deserving group of our fellow citizens don't have to choose between paying a bill and enjoying a holiday meal."

Meals will be distributed as traditional meal kits or in the form of a gift card, giving families the opportunity to purchase their own holiday meal contents. This season, Operation Homefront anticipates serving the 700,000th individual family member since the program's inception.

Registration is now open for eligible military families to receive holiday meals nationwide. The annual program will conclude on December 16. To see all Holiday Meals for Military event locations and to register, visit OperationHomefront.org/holiday-meals-for-military.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit OperationHomefront.org.

