Operation Homefront's 14th Annual Holiday Meals for Military Program Helps Relieve Food Insecurity Among America's Military Families

National nonprofit provides meal kits and grocery gift cards to military families contending with rising food costs
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National nonprofit Operation Homefront is launching its 14th annual Holiday Meals for Military program to support military families often far from loved ones during the holiday season, and who may be experiencing financial hardships due to the impact of inflation. The program will make the season brighter for more than 14,500 military families nationwide by providing junior- and mid-grade enlisted military families with all the grocery items necessary to prepare a traditional holiday meal.
Recent data shows that 26 percent of active-duty enlisted service members experience some level of food insecurity; more than twice the national average. Thanks to the generous support of partners including Chobani, Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co., Procter & Gamble, and Food Lion Feeds, Operation Homefront can serve our nation's military families where and when they need it most. Meals are being distributed at more than 100 events across the country – the largest number of events delivered by Operation Homefront since the Holiday Meals for Military program began in 2010.
"The holidays are a uniquely special time of year...one usually marked by many festive gatherings with our loved ones, but we should not forget or our nation's military members, who often find themselves being called to serve at locations far from their friends and family," said retired Brig. Gen. John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Not surprisingly, many of our military families find the holidays to be a particularly stressful time of year, even more so for those who are struggling to make ends meet or put food on their table.‥ We at Operation Homefront, along with our incredible partners, donors and volunteers, are proud to join in the spirit of giving this season through our highly valued Holiday Meals for Military program to ensure this very deserving group of our fellow citizens don't have to choose between paying a bill and enjoying a holiday meal."
Meals will be distributed as traditional meal kits or in the form of a gift card, giving families the opportunity to purchase their own holiday meal contents. This season, Operation Homefront anticipates serving the 700,000th individual family member since the program's inception.
Registration is now open for eligible military families to receive holiday meals nationwide. The annual program will conclude on December 16. To see all Holiday Meals for Military event locations and to register, visit OperationHomefront.org/holiday-meals-for-military.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit OperationHomefront.org.
