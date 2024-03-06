Operation Technology Included on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Companies

Securing our third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible accolade and a testament to the exceptional work our agency has delivered for our clients over the past few years Post this

"Securing our third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 with a growth rate of 60% is an incredible accolade and a testament to the exceptional work our agency has delivered for our clients over the past few years," remarked Bradley Fogel, CEO of Operation Technology Digital. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and relentless drive of every member of our team. It's not just about the numbers; it's about the passion and resilience that propel us forward. Together, we've transformed challenges into opportunities and milestones into stepping stones towards even greater success. Here's to our unwavering commitment and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles can be found at inc.com/Midwest starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Operation Technology is a leading marketing agency in Chicago that specializes in SEO, small business web design and internet marketing services. Our small and mighty team of innovative, digital marketing experts delivers data-driven, personalized solutions at scale to increase engagement and fuel revenue growth.

