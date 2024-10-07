Operationalizing Innovative Biomarkers to Support Evolving Therapeutic and Diagnostic Landscape for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The shifting dynamics of therapeutic development in dementia and neurodegenerative disease treatment requires an understanding not only of the diseases themselves but also an understanding of the patient care continuum from diagnosis to treatment. Post this

To fully realize the benefits of promising emerging biomarkers like Aβ 42/40 or pTau217, the global ecosystem for bringing these biomarkers into practical use in drug development and diagnostic environments must be considered.

In this webinar, the expert speakers discuss novel biomarkers relevant to Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases and explore various platforms that support these biomarkers across a range of regulatory environments. They will bring real-life examples featuring innovative solutions and ecosystem partnerships that must be considered with global Alzheimer's disease clinical trial approaches.

Register for this webinar to learn more about how a holistic understanding of the disease pathology of Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia and more — in both diagnostics and drug development — can drive accelerated therapies to patients in need.

Join experts from Labcorp, Dr. Magali Dupont, Staff Scientist, Immunology; and Dr. Robert Martone, Scientific Discipline Director, Neurology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Operationalizing Innovative Biomarkers to Support Evolving Therapeutic and Diagnostic Landscape for Neurodegenerative Diseases.

