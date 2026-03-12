Operators Are Loving QuikStor's SB 709 Compliant Leases

"QuikStor's SB 709 lease feature kept us compliant effortlessly as the new law went into effect, so our customers now get all the information they need shown clearly in their paperwork." --Matthew Kurtz, Manager of Agua Dulce Storage in California Post this

Matthew Kurtz, Manager of Agua Dulce Storage in California, says "QuikStor's SB 709 lease feature kept us compliant effortlessly as the new law went into effect, so our customers now get all the information they need shown clearly in their paperwork. We appreciate QuikStor's commitment to keeping us right up to date."

QuikStor moved fast, adding compliant lease templates directly into the platform in late 2025. Operators didn't have to scramble. They were ready on January 1, 2026, when the new law went into effect. Now, three months in, the results speak for themselves: high adoption, zero disruption, and operators focusing on running their facilities.

"Compliance shouldn't be a fire drill," said Andre Hadzi-Pavlovic, Chief Innovation Officer at QuikStor. "We're built by operators who've lived through many legislative changes in this industry. When SB 709 passed in 2025, we didn't wait for customers to ask. We got it done. That's what a real partner does."

It's the latest example of QuikStor's commitment to continuous innovation: shipping real capabilities that matter to operators, without disruption.

WHAT QUIKSTOR BUILT

California's SB 709 introduced new requirements for self-storage rental agreements, including mandatory disclosures and updated notice provisions.

SB 709 requires operators to disclose, prominently on the first page of every new lease, whether the rental rate can change and the maximum rent that can be charged during the first 12 months. QuikStor built the infrastructure to make that easy, accurate, and automatic.

Here's what that looks like in practice:

1. Facility-level max rent settings

Operators configure the maximum rent amount and its expiration date at the facility level. The right disclosure is generated in the lease automatically at move-in, every time, with no manual input required.

2. Dynamic tags across leases, emails, and SMS

Max rent data flows automatically into all customer-facing documents and communications via new document, email, and SMS tags, so the required disclosure is never missing and never inconsistent.

3. Role-based controls at move-in

Default max rent values surface automatically during move-in. Operators control whether managers can modify them via Roles and Permissions, keeping compliance rules consistent across every location and every team member.

4. Per-lease editing for retention workflows

Authorized users can update the Max Rent and Max Rent Expiration on an individual lease at any time. This opens the door to rate-lock conversations with tenants considering a move-out. Operators can commit to a rate through a specific date, directly on the lease, with a full audit trail and no manual workarounds.

The SB 709-compliant lease has been available to all QuikStor Management Software (QMS) customers since December 2025, before the law even took effect, at no additional cost. No new contract. No upgrade required. Operators on QMS were ready before they had to be.

