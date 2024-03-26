OperaWine 2024: Where Italian Wine Takes Center Stage with an Opera Theme, Presented by Wine Spectator

The event aims to showcase the remarkable diversity of Italian wines and to elevate the excellence of Italian winemaking on both domestic and international fronts. Post this

The invite-only premiere commences with the arrival of the selected producers, followed by opening remarks led by Wine Spectator, a press conference, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Subsequently, participants gather for the traditional group photo and enjoy a light lunch together. Notable guests, including international wine buyers, Italian Wine Ambassadors and distinguished judges, will join for the Grand Tasting, culminating in the event's closure at 5:00 pm.

The prestigious tasting will once again see still red wines taking center stage, representing 99 out of 131 references, followed by 22 still whites, 8 sparkling wines, and 2 sweet wines. On the brand front, there will be three debutant producers and six producers returning to the list after being absent last year. The podium of the regional ranking confirms Tuscany in the lead with 34 selected companies, followed by Piedmont (19 producers) and Veneto (18). Overall, the north of Italy accounts for 43% of the "flagship" producers, central Italy 33%, and the south and the islands 24%.

Integral to the event's success are the partners who support the tasting. These include Institutional Partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, the Italian Trade Agency; Official Partners, UniCredit, Generali and its business unit Cattolica; Sponsors Well Com and Tannico; Mobility Partner, Air Dolomiti; OperaWine's Official Cheese, Consorzio Tutela Formaggio Asiago DOP and Technical Partners, San Benedetto, Renato Bosco, Salumi Coati, Caffè Morettino, Amedei Toscana, Terra & Cuore, Pulltex and Valledoro.

About Vinitaly:

Vinitaly 2024 will be held from April 14th to the 17th. Vinitaly 2023 counted 93,000 visitors of which 29,600 were top international buyers from 143 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which will be held on the 13th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 27th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

