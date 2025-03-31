OperaWine 2025 Unveils a Bold New Look Inspired by Keith Haring, Celebrating Italy's Finest Wines

The prestigious tasting will once again see still red wines taking center stage, representing 97 out of 131 references, followed by 26 still whites, 7 sparkling wines, and 1 sweet wine. Post this

131 top producers, handpicked by the American magazine Wine Spectator, will present their wines to a select audience of international journalists, sommeliers, Italian wine experts, ambassadors, and educators. This exclusive event highlights the rich diversity of Italian wines while promoting the excellence of Italian winemaking on both national and global stages.

The invite-only premiere commences with the arrival of the selected producers, followed by opening remarks led by Wine Spectator and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Subsequently, participants gather for the traditional group photo and enjoy a light lunch together. Notable guests, including international wine buyers, international press, local and national authorities, Italian Wine Ambassadors and distinguished judges, will join for the Grand Tasting, culminating in the event's closure at 5:30 pm.

The prestigious tasting will once again see still red wines taking center stage, representing 97 out of 131 references, followed by 26 still whites, 7 sparkling wines, and 1 sweet wine. On the brand front, there will be two debutant producers and nine producers returning to the list after being absent last year. The podium of the regional ranking confirms Tuscany in the lead with 36 selected companies, followed by Piedmont (19 producers) and Veneto (18). Overall, the north of Italy accounts for 44% of the "flagship" producers, central Italy 34%, and the south and the islands 22%.

Integral to the event's success are the partners who support the tasting. These include Institutional Partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, ITA - Italian Trade Agency; Official Partners, UniCredit, Generali and its business unit Cattolica; Sponsors Banco BPM and Volkswagen; Mobility Partner, Air Dolomiti; OperaWine's Technical Partners; Acqua Minerale San Benedetto, Renato Bosco, Moretti Forni, Sabelli, Salumi Coati, Caffè Morettino, Perbellini, Terra & Cuore, Pulltex, and Valledoro.

About Vinitaly:

Vinitaly, now in its 57th edition, is the compass for the Italian wine business worldwide. An incubator of ideas, trends, and transformations, this international wine and spirits fair at Veronafiere, taking place from April 6th to 9th, engages the entire wine industry. An unmissable event, its goal is to strengthen global sector networking, with 4,000 exhibitors and professionals from 140 countries expected. Vinitaly features 18 pavilions to explore, offering regional or thematic focuses to discover the latest innovations in the wine industry. With a mission to promote the excellence and diversity of Italian wine worldwide, Vinitaly, in collaboration with Vinitaly International, launched the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA), an educational initiative. This year, VIA marked a significant milestone by celebrating its tenth anniversary and hosting the 32nd edition of its prestigious Certification Course. To date, there are 430 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 18 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year from blind tastings. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

