Opertech Bio and AXXSense Enter Strategic Cooperation Agreement

"Their technological approach and expertise in discovering taste modulating ingredients developed in the AXXSense platform perfectly complements our TāStation® rapid throughput taste evaluation platform" Post this

"We are excited about this collaboration with Opertech," said Marcel Winnig, Scientific Officer & Team Leader, AXXSense. "Their TāStation® system aligns seamlessly with our technologies to discover and characterize taste-modulating ingredients. This collaboration will provide significant value to our clients in the development of innovative and consumer-preferred products."

About AXXSense and Axxam S.p.A.

AXXSense is the research platform of Axxam S.p.A. fully dedicated to the discovery and characterization of novel taste and olfactory modulating ingredients isolated from nature or from chemical synthesis in support to the food, beverage, pet food, cosmetic and perfume industry. For more information, please visit www.axxsense.com.

Axxam is a leading contract research organization (CRO) providing integrated early discovery services and solutions across the life sciences industries with headquarters located in Bresso (Milan, Italy). Within the drug discovery disciplines, Axxam supports pharma and biotech companies, start-ups, patient foundations as well as academic groups in their journey from target assessment and hit identification to lead generation, over all therapeutic areas and target classes. Axxam's services include assay development, high-throughput screening and hit-to-lead. The same science-driven approach has been successfully applied since almost 20 years to identify new bioactive compounds for crop protection, animal health, food, beverage, pet food, cosmetics and perfume industries. For more information, please visit www.axxam.com.

About Opertech Bio

Opertech Bio is at the forefront of taste measurement technology serving the food and beverage, flavor ingredient, and pharmaceutical industries. TāStation® technology is used to discover new flavor ingredients, measure palatability, and optimize flavor formulations. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.opertechbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

For Opertech Bio:

Scott Horvitz

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (267) 753-4407

[email protected]

For AXXSense:

Marcel Winnig

Scientific Officer & Team Leader,

+39 02 210561

[email protected]

Media Contact

Scott Horvitz, Opertech Bio, Inc., 1 2677534407 3, [email protected], https://www.opertechbio.com/

Marcel Winnig, AXXSense, 39 02 210561, [email protected], https://axxsense.com/

SOURCE Opertech Bio, Inc.