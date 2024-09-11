Opertech Bio Solidifies Leadership in High-Throughput Taste Evaluation with Fifth U.S. Patent

TāStation® Revolutionizes Taste Testing with Gamified Approach
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opertech Bio, Inc., a leading innovator in taste assessment, announced today the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,082,937. This new patent further strengthens the company's position as a technology leader, adding to its robust intellectual property portfolio that includes five U.S. patents and ten international patents.
"TāStation® is a transformative leap forward in taste evaluation," stated Scott Horvitz, Chief Executive Officer of Opertech Bio. "This innovative human-machine interface seamlessly integrates human taste perception with rapid automation and advanced data analysis, generating highly reliable and statistically precise data compared to traditional methods."
TāStation®: Gamifying Taste Testing
TāStation® measures a subject's sense of taste through an interactive computer game. Featuring a portable workstation with an automated delivery system, TāStation® delivers small taste samples to participants in quick succession. The system can determine the taste characteristics of a hundred samples in under an hour. Participants interact with the system through a game-like interface, responding to taste stimuli on a touch screen. Responses are rewarded with an incremental point system that incentivizes sensory acuity, keeping them engaged and focused.
About Opertech Bio
Opertech Bio is at the forefront of taste measurement technology serving the food and beverage, flavor ingredient, and pharmaceutical industries. TāStation® technology is used to discover new flavor ingredients, measure palatability, and optimize flavor formulations. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.opertechbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
