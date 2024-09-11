Opertech Bio Solidifies Leadership in High-Throughput Taste Evaluation with Fifth U.S. Patent

"This innovative human-machine interface seamlessly integrates human taste perception with rapid automation and advanced data analysis, generating highly reliable and statistically precise data compared to traditional methods." Post this

TāStation®: Gamifying Taste Testing

TāStation® measures a subject's sense of taste through an interactive computer game. Featuring a portable workstation with an automated delivery system, TāStation® delivers small taste samples to participants in quick succession. The system can determine the taste characteristics of a hundred samples in under an hour. Participants interact with the system through a game-like interface, responding to taste stimuli on a touch screen. Responses are rewarded with an incremental point system that incentivizes sensory acuity, keeping them engaged and focused.

About Opertech Bio

Opertech Bio is at the forefront of taste measurement technology serving the food and beverage, flavor ingredient, and pharmaceutical industries. TāStation® technology is used to discover new flavor ingredients, measure palatability, and optimize flavor formulations. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.opertechbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Scott Horvitz, Opertech Bio, Inc., 1 2677534407 3, [email protected], www.opertechbio.com

SOURCE Opertech Bio, Inc.