OPNsense® 24.7 'Thriving Tiger': Celebrating 20th Major Release with Advanced Security and Unmatched Performance

"With the release of OPNsense® 24.7 'Thriving Tiger', we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art security solutions. It is packed with features that enhance performance and provides our users with a powerful and intuitive experience," said Robert van Papeveld, CEO of Deciso. Post this

FreeBSD 14.1: Leveraging the latest FreeBSD 14.1, OPNsense® 24.7 ensures a stable and secure foundation, significantly enhancing system performance and compatibility.

Performance Increase: Major performance improvements have been implemented, ensuring faster, more efficient processing and a smoother user experience.

Modern New Dashboard: Users can now enjoy a sleek and intuitive dashboard, designed for ease of use and enhanced user experience, reflecting the latest trends in UI/UX design.

+ Enhanced VPN Technologies

WireGuard: Performance Boost: Significant increases in connection speeds and reliability, enhancing overall user experience and QR Code Generation: Simplifies mobile client configuration with QR code generation, enabling quick and secure setup.

OpenVPN: Data Channel Offload (DCO): Introducing revolutionary performance improvements for VPN servers and clients, significantly boosting throughput and efficiency.

+ MVC Migrations and API Enablement:

GIF and GRE Interfaces: Migration to the MVC framework and API enablement now includes GIF and GRE interfaces, providing more flexibility and control for network configurations.

NAT 1-to-1: The MVC migration also includes API support for NAT 1-to-1, streamlining network address translation processes and enhancing network management.

+ DHCPv6 Improvements: Enhancements in DHCPv6 include better tracking of WAN in DHCPv6 mode, providing improved management and configuration options for IPv6 networks.

"With the release of OPNsense® 24.7 'Thriving Tiger', we are celebrating a significant milestone and reaffirming our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art security solutions. This release is packed with features that enhance performance and provide our users with a more powerful and intuitive experience," said Robert van Papeveld, CEO of Deciso.

These updates ensure that OPNsense remains at the forefront of open-source security solutions, providing a reliable and intuitive platform for managing network security. Emphasizing modern performance enhancements and user-friendly features aligns with current tech trends, making this release highly relevant in today's digital landscape.

Download and Experience the Difference

Ready to experience the latest in cybersecurity? Visit opnsense.org/download/ to download OPNsense® 24.7 'Thriving Tiger' and take the first step towards a more secure digital environment.

About Deciso

Deciso® is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions. As the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Our dedication to excellence and innovation drives the development of state-of-the-art security solutions, empowering businesses globally to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. We ensure that businesses operate with confidence in a digitally evolving landscape, adapting continuously to meet the challenges of the digital world. With Deciso, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces.

OPNsense® 24.7 'Thriving Tiger': Secure. Powerful. Reliable. Join the community and experience the future of open-source firewall and routing today.

Media Contact

Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com

SOURCE Deciso B.V.