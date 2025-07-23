OPNsense® 25.7 "Visionary Viper" Launches with Smarter Security and Faster Setup

"OPNsense 25.7 brings together strategic innovation and practical design. It reflects our ongoing mission to simplify complex infrastructure without compromising the depth and flexibility our users rely on." — Ad Schellevis, CIO / Lead Developer OPNsense, Deciso B.V. Post this

What began as a bold open-source vision has grown into a trusted global platform for network security. With version 25.7 "Visionary Viper," OPNsense continues to push boundaries—delivering enterprise-ready performance, modular simplicity, and powerful security built to scale with your needs.

Feature Highlights

Reengineered Setup Wizard (MVC-based): Faster, more consistent configuration powered by modern APIs.

Strict Web UI Mode: Run the interface with non-root privileges to improve operational security.

Dashboard Upgrade (ChartJS 4): Sharper system insights and better performance across monitoring components.

User Manager Enhancements: CSV import/export support and source-network constraints for easier access control.

New SFTP Backup Plugin: Secure, standards-compliant offsite backups replace deprecated Google Drive integration.

Alias Management Overhaul: JSON import/export, enhanced automation, and faster rule processing—especially in large environments.

Dual DHCP Support: Dnsmasq for lightweight deployments and Kea DHCP for advanced IPv6 and scalable setups.

Modular VPN Services: OpenVPN and IPsec legacy moved to optional plugins, reducing system overhead and improving modularity.

FreeBSD 14.3 Base Upgrade: Enhanced hardware support, performance, and long-term system reliability.

Greek Language Support: Broader localization for international users and teams.

Built for Teams That Value Time, Control, and Scalability

These new capabilities reflect our continued focus on helping organizations move faster without sacrificing control or security. Whether you're managing one site or scaling across multiple locations, OPNsense® 25.7 provides the flexibility, efficiency, and confidence you need to stay ahead of evolving network demands.

With each release, OPNsense continues to prove that open-source can lead in security, usability, and innovation.

Version 25.7 "Visionary Viper" reflects our dedication to empowering users with the freedom to build, scale, and secure networks on their terms—without compromise.

Availability

OPNsense® 25.7 "Visionary Viper" is now available at: https://opnsense.org/download/

More information

OPNsense®

Commercial: https://shop.opnsense.com

Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org

Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html

Community https://opnsense.org

For enterprise support, enhanced features, and long-term stability, explore the OPNsense® Business Edition: https://shop.opnsense.com/product/opnsense-business-edition/

Deciso® https://www.deciso.com

About Deciso

Deciso is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions. As the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Its dedication to excellence and innovation drives the development of state-of-the-art security solutions, empowering businesses globally to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. With Deciso, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces

