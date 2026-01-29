OPNsense® 26.1 'Witty Woodpecker' Delivers smarter security, better visibility & stronger control

Deciso® is proud to announce OPNsense® 26.1, code-named 'Witty Woodpecker.' This latest Community Edition release strengthens OPNsense's security foundation while improving network visibility, automation, and day-to-day operational clarity for administrators. 'Witty Woodpecker' continues the evolution of OPNsense as a modern, open, and API-driven firewall platform, shaped by close collaboration between its global developer and user community.

The firewall experience in OPNsense 26.1 has been refined:

An updated live firewall log view delivers clearer, faster insight into real-time traffic decisions





A redesigned Firewall Rules user interface simplifies rule creation and inspection





Expanded API coverage, including Source NAT tagging and Destination NAT (port forwarding), enables deeper automation and external integrations

These improvements reduce operational complexity while making OPNsense easier to integrate into automated and orchestrated environments.

Integrated threat intelligence & network visibility

OPNsense 26.1 offers Q-Feeds integration (plugin), allowing administrators to apply curated threat intelligence directly within the firewall. Automated IoC updates, IP and domain blocking, and centralized management provide real-time protection against emerging threats without compromising transparency or control.

To complement this intelligence-driven protection, OPNsense 26.1 introduces a new Host Discovery function. Host Discovery automatically identifies active devices on connected networks, helping administrators gain immediate insight into their environment. This improves asset awareness, simplifies troubleshooting, and enables faster detection of unexpected or unauthorized hosts from a single, unified view.

Together, Q-Feeds and Host Discovery enhance both defensive depth and situational awareness, reinforcing OPNsense's role as an active security platform rather than a passive perimeter device.

Service & platform enhancements

OPNsense 26.1 includes a wide range of updates across core services and system components:

Intrusion Detection & Prevention

Migration to a declarative conf.d structure Introduction of a new inline inspection mode





DNS & DHCP Unbound DNS now supports multiple blocklist sources in the Community Edition Kea DHCP gains improved prefix delegation route handling





Networking & Interfaces Router Advertisement and interface configuration migrated to a modern MVC framework Default IPv6 handling improved through dnsmasq





System Improvements Continued refinement of the setup wizard Safer shell command execution and improved configuration cleanup



These changes further modernize the OPNsense architecture while preserving stability and predictability.

Built by the community, ready for today

As with all OPNsense releases, version 26.1 was developed in close cooperation with the community. Extensive testing during the Release Candidate phase ensured that new features and changes address real-world deployment needs across home, professional, and enterprise environments.

OPNsense 26.1 'Witty Woodpecker' is available now.

Users can upgrade directly from supported earlier versions or download installation images from the official OPNsense website. Full release notes and documentation are available online.

About Deciso®

Deciso is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions. As the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Its dedication to excellence and innovation drives the development of state-of-the-art security solutions, empowering businesses globally to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. With Deciso, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces.

