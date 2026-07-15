OPNsense® 26.7 "Xenial Xenops" Building the foundation for the next generation of open network security

"We're not simply adding new functionality," says Ad Schellevis, CIO of Deciso. "I'm particularly excited about the new Interface Assignments. We start with a replacement for the current module, but this lays the foundation for configuring network interfaces through APIs in future releases." Post this

This iterative approach enables OPNsense® to continuously evolve while maintaining the stability and predictability expected by organizations ranging from home users to enterprise environments.

Key Highlights of OPNsense® Community Edition 26.7

Future-ready Interface Management

The first implementation of the new Interface Assignments framework replaces the legacy module and establishes the foundation for future API-driven interface management. While the initial release focuses on feature parity, upcoming versions will further expand its capabilities.





The first implementation of the new Interface Assignments framework replaces the legacy module and establishes the foundation for future API-driven interface management. While the initial release focuses on feature parity, upcoming versions will further expand its capabilities. Consistent Firewall Architecture

Continuing the modernization of firewall management introduced in previous releases, version 26.7 further streamlines the platform by migrating Outbound NAT to the new Source NAT architecture. This creates a more consistent management experience while simplifying future development.





Continuing the modernization of firewall management introduced in previous releases, version 26.7 further streamlines the platform by migrating Outbound NAT to the new Source NAT architecture. This creates a more consistent management experience while simplifying future development. Enhanced Networking Services

Organizations using KEA DHCP benefit from expanded configuration capabilities, including support for Dynamic DNS (DDNS) and dynamic IPv6 prefix delegation, providing greater flexibility in modern network environments.





Organizations using KEA DHCP benefit from expanded configuration capabilities, including support for Dynamic DNS (DDNS) and dynamic IPv6 prefix delegation, providing greater flexibility in modern network environments. Powered by FreeBSD 15.1

Under the hood, OPNsense 26.7 adopts FreeBSD 15.1, providing a modern platform that improves long-term maintainability while creating opportunities for future innovations across the OPNsense ecosystem.

Built Together with the Community

Like every OPNsense® release, version 26.7 is the result of close collaboration between Deciso, contributors, partners and the global OPNsense® community.

As Ad Schellevis explains: "Most items on our roadmap have now been completed. While some of these improvements are technical in nature, together they continue to strengthen OPNsense® as a modern, flexible and future-ready security platform."

Roadmap-driven development, extensive testing and real-world feedback ensure that every release not only introduces new capabilities, but also strengthens the platform as a whole. This commitment to transparency, open collaboration and continuous improvement remains at the heart of OPNsense®.

Availability

OPNsense® Community Edition 26.7 "Xenial Xenops" is available immediately. Users can upgrade directly from supported earlier versions or download installation images from the official OPNsense® website. https://opnsense.org/download

About Deciso®

Deciso is a leader in open-source network security and the company behind OPNsense®, one of the world's most trusted open-source firewall platforms. Through continuous innovation, purpose-built European hardware and close collaboration with its global community, Deciso develops transparent, secure and scalable network security solutions for organizations worldwide.

About OPNsense®

OPNsense® is a leading open-source firewall and routing platform focused on security, transparency and ease of use. Trusted by enterprises, service providers and home users worldwide, OPNsense® combines modern networking capabilities with an open, community-driven development model that continuously evolves to meet the changing demands of today's networks.

More information

OPNsense®

Commercial: https://shop.opnsense.com

Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org

Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html

Community https://opnsense.org

For the latest roadmap updates, release information and documentation, visit: https://opnsense.org/roadmap

Deciso® https://www.deciso.com

Media Contact

Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com

SOURCE Deciso B.V.