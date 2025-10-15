OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10: Elevating Enterprise Control with Smarter Security, Seamless Identity, and Scheduled Automation

Deciso®, creators of the renowned OPNsense® open‑source firewall platform, today announces the release of OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10, the newest milestone in our enterprise-class offering. Version 25.10 brings forward the innovations introduced in 25.7—enhanced usability, modularity, and hardened security—and further extends the Business Edition with OpenID Connect support, improved OPNWAF, and Scheduled Jobs for precise automation within maintenance windows.

MIDDELHARNIS, Netherlands, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built upon a modernized architecture and enriched with features tailored for enterprise environments, 25.10 empowers organizations to streamline operations, reduce support overhead, and strengthen security at scale.

Key Highlights of OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10