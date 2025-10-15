OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10: Elevating Enterprise Control with Smarter Security, Seamless Identity, and Scheduled Automation

Deciso®, creators of the renowned OPNsense® open‑source firewall platform, today announces the release of OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10, the newest milestone in our enterprise-class offering. Version 25.10 brings forward the innovations introduced in 25.7—enhanced usability, modularity, and hardened security—and further extends the Business Edition with OpenID Connect support, improved OPNWAF, and Scheduled Jobs for precise automation within maintenance windows.
MIDDELHARNIS, Netherlands, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built upon a modernized architecture and enriched with features tailored for enterprise environments, 25.10 empowers organizations to streamline operations, reduce support overhead, and strengthen security at scale.
Key Highlights of OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10
- Reengineered Setup Wizard & Modular Architecture: The setup wizard now runs on the MVC framework with API-powered configuration flows, reducing manual errors and deployment friction. Modularity enables leaner base installs and precise tailoring.
- Strict Web UI Mode: The Web UI can now operate in non-root mode, constraining privileges and limiting exposure to vulnerabilities.
- Dashboard & Visualization Upgrades: Upgraded to ChartJS 4 for more responsive and efficient monitoring performance.
- User Manager Enhancements: CSV import/export support and source-network constraints to refine access control.
- SFTP Backup Plugin & Offsite Backup Improvements: Secure, standards-compliant offsite backup capability for configuration and system state.
- Alias & DHCP Management Overhaul: JSON import/export for aliases, and dual DHCP options—Dnsmasq and Kea DHCP—for IPv6 and large-scale deployments.
- FreeBSD 14.3 Base: Improved hardware support, performance, and long-term stability.
- OpenID Connect Support (NEW): Enables identity federation and single sign-on with external identity providers for stronger authentication and IAM integration.
- Improved OPNWAF (Web Application Firewall): Enhanced rule sets, easier configuration, and performance optimizations for high-traffic web environments.
- Scheduled Jobs (NEW): Introduces time-based automation for administrative or maintenance tasks, helping reduce manual interventions.
Enterprise Benefits & Business Edition Differentiators
- Commercial support and service options for enterprise clients.
- Access to premium plugins such as OPNWAF, Scheduled Automation, and advanced identity connectors.
- Scalable automation with modular architecture and plugin control.
- Stronger security posture via OIDC, strict Web UI mode, and WAF improvements.
- Reduced operational overhead through automation, import/export tools, and API-driven setup.
Availability
OPNsense® Business Edition 25.10 is available immediately to all customers with active Business Edition subscriptions and partners worldwide. Regional rollouts are supported through Deciso's headquarters and worldwide partners. Upgrades from previous Business Editions are fully supported.
About Deciso®
Deciso is a leader in open-source network security and the company behind OPNsense®, a trusted and transparent firewall platform. With over a decade of continuous innovation and community engagement, Deciso empowers organizations globally to deploy secure, flexible, and manageable network defenses. The Business Edition provides enterprises with advanced features, optional professional support, and automation to scale securely across complex infrastructures.
Media Contact
Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com
