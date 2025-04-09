OPNsense® Business Edition 25.4: Empowering Enterprises with Secure, Self-Service VPN Access and Cost-Effective Network Management

"With version 25.4, we're delivering more than features—we're delivering control and confidence," said Jos Schellevis, CTO of Deciso. "Whether you're an MSP, enterprise, or public sector organization, this release gives you the tools to scale securely and efficiently." Post this

• New User Portal

A secure, browser-based self-service interface that allows end users to manage VPN access through OTP tokens and OpenVPN configuration exports.

• ZFS Snapshot Support

Easily create and restore system snapshots through a user-friendly GUI or API.

• MVC Framework Expansion

Additional components now utilize the MVC framework, offering API support for system tunables and High Availability status.

• Redesigned Identity and UI

Fresh branding, an official dark mode, and usability refinements.

• Enhanced Security Zones

Better segmentation and policy control for robust security configurations and compliance-driven environments.

Enterprise Benefits

With Business Edition 25.4, Deciso® provides a platform designed for the operational demands of business and public sector networks. Whether you're managing a multi-site deployment, supporting a remote workforce, or enforcing strict compliance standards, OPNsense® offers:

• Commercial support options

• Access to premium plugins

• Enterprise-grade resilience and uptime

• Formal compliance (LINCE)

Celebrating a Decade of Open Source Innovation

Marking its 10th anniversary in 2025, OPNsense® has become a leading benchmark in the firewall space with over 300,000 deployments worldwide. The Business Edition continues this legacy with enhancements that align with the modern demands of IT and cybersecurity teams.

Availability

OPNsense® Business Edition 25.4 is available today to all active business customers and partners.

About Deciso®

Deciso® is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions. As the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Its dedication to excellence and innovation drives the development of state-of-the-art security solutions, empowering businesses globally to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. With Deciso, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces.

Join us in celebrating 10 years of securing the future.

More information

OPNsense®

Commercial: https://shop.opnsense.com

Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org

Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html

Community https://opnsense.org

Deciso® https://www.deciso.com

Media Contact

Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com

SOURCE Deciso B.V.