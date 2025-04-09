OPNsense® Business Edition 25.4: Empowering Enterprises with Secure, Self-Service VPN Access and Cost-Effective Network Management

Deciso®, creators of the trusted and widely adopted open-source firewall platform OPNsense®, today announces the launch of OPNsense® Business Edition 25.4. The latest release is tailored for enterprise environments seeking enhanced control, seamless remote access, and operational efficiency. Among its highlights is the new browser-based User Portal, alongside significant upgrades carried over from the celebrated 25.1 Community Edition.
MIDDELHARNIS, Netherlands , April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built on a modernized foundation including FreeBSD 14.2 and PHP 8.3, version 25.4 enhances system performance, maintainability, and supportability. Enterprises benefit from enhanced security and scalability, making it an ideal solution for growing, distributed networks.
Key Highlights of OPNsense® Business Edition 25.4
• New User Portal
A secure, browser-based self-service interface that allows end users to manage VPN access through OTP tokens and OpenVPN configuration exports.
• ZFS Snapshot Support
Easily create and restore system snapshots through a user-friendly GUI or API.
• MVC Framework Expansion
Additional components now utilize the MVC framework, offering API support for system tunables and High Availability status.
• Redesigned Identity and UI
Fresh branding, an official dark mode, and usability refinements.
• Enhanced Security Zones
Better segmentation and policy control for robust security configurations and compliance-driven environments.
Enterprise Benefits
With Business Edition 25.4, Deciso® provides a platform designed for the operational demands of business and public sector networks. Whether you're managing a multi-site deployment, supporting a remote workforce, or enforcing strict compliance standards, OPNsense® offers:
• Commercial support options
• Access to premium plugins
• Enterprise-grade resilience and uptime
• Formal compliance (LINCE)
Celebrating a Decade of Open Source Innovation
Marking its 10th anniversary in 2025, OPNsense® has become a leading benchmark in the firewall space with over 300,000 deployments worldwide. The Business Edition continues this legacy with enhancements that align with the modern demands of IT and cybersecurity teams.
Availability
OPNsense® Business Edition 25.4 is available today to all active business customers and partners.
About Deciso®
Deciso® is a pioneer in creating innovative network security solutions. As the brains behind the acclaimed OPNsense firewall platform, Deciso consistently breaks new ground in cybersecurity. Its dedication to excellence and innovation drives the development of state-of-the-art security solutions, empowering businesses globally to safeguard and manage their digital infrastructure effectively. With Deciso, you're not just choosing a security product; you're partnering with a leader in protecting digital spaces.
Join us in celebrating 10 years of securing the future.
More information
OPNsense®
Commercial: https://shop.opnsense.com
Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org
Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html
Community https://opnsense.org
Deciso® https://www.deciso.com
Media Contact
Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com
SOURCE Deciso B.V.
Share this article