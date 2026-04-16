OPNsense® Business Edition 26.4: Redefining Enterprise Network Security with Unified Visibility and Control

With Business Edition 26.4, we continue to bring usability, visibility, and control into a cohesive, enterprise-ready platform," said Ad Schellevis, CIO of Deciso. "Modern firewall management and deeper identity integration enable organizations to scale securely with operational simplicity. Post this

Enhanced OpenVPN User Portal with Custom Configurations: a new Custom Config option enables administrators to provide tailored OpenVPN client configurations, aligning with the standard profile exporter and supporting more flexible, enterprise-grade VPN deployments.

Improved OpenID Connect (OIDC): enhanced handling and visibility of identity claims enables more granular access control and better integration with modern identity providers such as Microsoft Entra ID.

OPNcentral: an opt-out for automatic login provides greater flexibility in enterprise environments using OIDC, ensuring smoother integration with centralized identity workflows.

OPNWAF with mod_status: a newly introduced mod_status page provides detailed diagnostics and performance insights, strengthening visibility into web application firewall operations.

Automatic Host Discovery for Real-Time Network Visibility: extending the visibility improvements introduced in 26.1, the automatic host discovery service identifies active devices across the network, improving asset awareness and accelerating troubleshooting.

Modernized Firewall Management: building on the redesigned firewall experience introduced in 26.1, the Business Edition further refines the rules interface and delivers a more consistent and intuitive NAT configuration workflow—improving clarity and reducing operational overhead.

IDPS & Firewall Integration with Divert Feature: a new divert option allows intrusion detection and firewall rules to work more closely together, enabling efficient bypass of high-volume, low-risk traffic and improving overall system performance.

Together, these enhancements reinforce OPNsense®'s evolution from a traditional firewall into a fully integrated, intelligent security platform—combining visibility, automation, and control in a single solution.

Enterprise Benefits & Business Edition Differentiators

Commercial support and enterprise-grade service options for enterprise clients.

Access to premium plugins such as OPNWAF and Scheduled Automation.

Stronger security posture via OIDC, strict Web UI mode and WAF improvements.

Greater control over traffic flows with advanced IDPS and firewall interaction.

Increased visibility through integrated discovery and diagnostic tools.

Availability

OPNsense® Business Edition 26.4 is available immediately to all customers with active Business Edition subscriptions and partners worldwide. Upgrades from previous Business Editions are fully supported.

About Deciso®

Deciso is a leader in open-source network security and the company behind OPNsense®, a trusted and transparent firewall platform. With over a decade of continuous innovation and community engagement, Deciso empowers organizations globally to deploy secure, flexible, and manageable network defenses.

The Business Edition provides enterprises with advanced features, optional professional support, and automation to scale securely across complex infrastructures.

More information

OPNsense®

Shop: https://shop.opnsense.com

Documentation: https://docs.opnsense.org

Security https://docs.opnsense.org/security.html

Community https://opnsense.org

Deciso®

https://www.deciso.com

Media Contact

Jos Schellevis, Deciso B.V., 31 187744020, [email protected], https://www.deciso.com

SOURCE Deciso B.V.