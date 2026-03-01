Opollo Strengthens MSP Outreach with Propensity Partners Acquisition

"This is more than a merger; it's the final piece in our long-term vision to deliver world-class digital marketing and lead generation as a single, unified service," says Steven Morey, Director of Opollo. Post this

"This is more than a merger; it's the final piece in our long-term vision to deliver world-class digital marketing and lead generation as a single, unified service," says Steven Morey, Director of Opollo.

"With Propensity Partners now part of the Opollo fold, we're eliminating silos and delivering high-end value to clients who want performance and strategy under one roof."

What This Means for Technology Companies

By combining inbound strategy, paid media, content, and outbound execution into a single team, Opollo now delivers a fully integrated approach to demand creation for B2B technology providers. The combined business supports dozens of high-performing IT companies across the US and Australia, with a clear focus on measurable pipeline and revenue impact.

"We've collaborated with Opollo for years, so this is a natural evolution of a proven partnership," says Matthew Bruce, Director of Propensity Partners.

"Our teams share a culture of performance and innovation, and now as one, we're in the perfect position to push the boundaries of B2B technology lead generation and drive greater success for our clients."

This move positions Opollo as a central growth partner for tech companies looking to simplify execution, tighten accountability, and scale steadily.

Why This Matters

Many MSPs, Cyber, and Fintech companies still rely on fragmented delivery models, where marketing, lead generation, and sales activity sit with different providers. The result is slow execution, inconsistent messaging, and limited visibility into what is driving revenue.

This acquisition removes those gaps. With Propensity Partners fully integrated, Opollo manages the entire journey from initial awareness through to booked sales conversations. Targeting is based on verified buyer data, performance is tracked across every stage of the funnel, and decisions are driven by results.

Two Years of Collaboration Marked by Full Partnership

This acquisition builds on two years of close collaboration between Opollo and Propensity Partners. During that time, the teams worked together on shared clients, aligning on delivery standards, reporting, and how success should be measured.

What began as a partnership moved naturally into a tightly integrated way of working. Campaign planning, audience targeting, and performance reviews were already handled collaboratively. Feedback from sales conversations informed marketing decisions in real time.

"This move gives us the ability to act faster, think bigger, and innovate more freely," says Scott Nicolai, Director of Propensity Partners.

"It means new potential has been delivered for our internal teams, as well as for every client who wants smarter, more efficient growth in a highly competitive market."

Formalizing the relationship removes the final barrier between strategy and execution. The same team that designs demand programs now also initiates qualified sales conversations, creating a tighter connection between activity and revenue.

A Bright Future Full of Potential

This acquisition marks a shift in how Opollo approaches market execution. It replaces disconnected tactics with a unified operating model that supports precision and accountability. Attention is measured by its contribution to real opportunities.

What previously operated quietly behind the scenes is now a defined, integrated offering. Opollo is focused on building a structure that gives leadership teams clear visibility, faster feedback, and direct control over their go-to-market efforts.

The priority moving forward is disciplined execution, transparent reporting, and sustained delivery of pipeline outcomes for tech companies competing in demanding markets.

About Opollo

Opollo is a specialist B2B growth agency focused on managed IT services providers (MSPs), FinTech companies, and technology firms. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, and San Francisco, Opollo supports clients across the United States, Canada and Australia.

The agency delivers integrated marketing and lead generation programs designed to drive measurable pipeline and revenue outcomes. By aligning strategy, inbound marketing, paid media, content, and outbound execution under one accountable team, Opollo helps technology firms scale with clarity and confidence.

Media Contact

Steven Morey, Opollo, 1 4157353152, [email protected], opollo

SOURCE Opollo