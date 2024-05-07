Opportunities and Considerations for Inhaled Biologics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the expert speakers will focus on the benefits and considerations for inhaled vs. injectable biologics. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will focus on the benefits and considerations for inhaled vs. injectable biologics. They will discuss factors such as the biologic's dose/regimen, physical/chemical properties and patient and commercial requirements, which help determine the technologies that can be used to develop inhaled biologics. They will also speak about how inhaled biologics address important challenges in vaccine development and specific considerations for delivering vaccines via inhalation.

The participants can also expect a comprehensive overview of the inhaled biologics market as it stands today, with an eye toward future opportunities and challenges. The webinar will cover inhaled biologics from vaccines to drugs for chronic use, touching on the importance of being technology agnostic in the beginning and strategies for an optimized development process.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the current and future trends, opportunities and considerations for the development of inhaled biologics.

Join featured speakers John Patton, Head Kindeva SAB, Kindeva Drug Delivery; Keith Ung, Director and Bay Area Site Head, Kindeva Drug Delivery; Andy Clark, President and General Manager, Aerogen Pharma Corporation; and Jeff Weers, Chief Technology Officer, Cystetic Medicines, Inc., for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). This webinar is also co-promoted by ISAM.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Opportunities and Considerations for Inhaled Biologics.

