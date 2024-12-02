Opportunity Knocks Stuns Reality TV World with Historic First on PBS: Winning "Best Feel Good Show" at the Academy of Reality Television Awards

"This win shows that the American people are ready for a reality series that changes the lives of viewers at home," said executive producer Jamie Strayer. Post this

"This win shows that the American people are ready for a reality series that changes the lives of viewers at home," Strayer shared in a heartfelt acceptance speech as the creator of the series.

Unlike its big-budget competitors, Opportunity Knocks delivers more than entertainment. The show offers financial empowerment tools, The Opportunity Finder and The Opportunity Coach, to help viewers live the show. Through compelling storytelling, it highlights community resources and strategies for families to move from financial struggle to health and wellness.

Showrunner Brian Spoor added, "This recognition gives profound meaning to our work—showing how television can inspire real change. We are funded by grants that support that vision."

As a major funder of the series and its financial empowerment tools, the Wells Fargo Foundation was represented by Bonnie Wallace, Head of Financial Health Philanthropy, at the awards ceremony. "The Wells Fargo Foundation is honored to support a program that connects relatable financial health stories with low-or no-cost resources that viewers need so they can take charge of their financial future too. We encourage people to watch the show and use The Opportunity Coach to assess their own financial health, develop a plan and find helpful resources in their community," Wallace shared.

Across two seasons, Opportunity Knocks has featured 12 families, 17 nonprofits, and three expert financial coaches, including Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney and 25-year financial editor for NBC Today, and Patrice Washington, CEO of Redefining Wealth and financial expert on the Steve Harvey Show.

In addition to the Wells Fargo Foundation, Opportunity Knocks is funded by The National Council for Financial Opportunities, Balance, and Callahan & Associates. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT) in partnership with presenting station WXXI Public Media.

