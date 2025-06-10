Opptly Achieves Pacific AI Certification for its Proprietary AI for Candidate Matching, Demonstrating its Commitment to Responsible AI

"We built our company on the belief that AI has the power to accelerate meaningful connections, bringing together the right candidates and the right opportunities to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce, "said Lori Hock, CEO, Opptly. Post this

Pacific AI helps organizations establish AI governance policies, tools, and process to remain compliant with AI risk management, federal, and local regulatory standards from NIST and ISO to NYC Local Law 144, which prohibits employers from using automated employment decision tools (AEDT) without an independent auditor assessing the AEDT for bias. The implementation steps involve helping organizations to 1.) Adopt AI policies, 2.) Implement AI governance, and 3.) Pass a Pacific AI audit.

With AI playing a bigger role in recruitment, candidate-job matching models play a pivotal part in optimizing the hiring process. This necessitates rigorous evaluation to ensure fairness and equity: For example, to ensure that a candidate's resume will not be ranked lower because their name sounds female, or of foreign origin.

To address this, Opptly uses John Snow Labs' LangTest, a sophisticated open-source testing framework that itself uses Generative AI to automatically create test cases for the AI that includes different variations of candidates' gender, race, ethnicity, and country of origin. This framework is used both when testing models and for regular monitoring in production to provide ongoing evidence that candidates are being treated fairly.

"New legal and regulatory requirements for AI systems are emerging every week, and the risk of not being aware or not complying with them can cause significant reputational and financial damage," said David Talby, CEO, Pacific AI. "With Pacific AI, Opptly can focus on delivering the hiring solutions its customers and partners rely on, while protecting them from legal liability. It's good business—and it's also the law."

Tune in to learn more about how Opptly identifies and mitigates bias in its AI models for recruiting. To learn more about Pacific AI Governance Certification, visit https://pacific.ai/.

About Opptly

Opptly is transforming how talent and work connect through a proprietary AI platform designed to eliminate friction in the hiring process. By combining purpose-built artificial intelligence and an intuitive user experience, Opptly delivers a unified solution that accelerates high-quality matches between job seekers and employers. Its suite of applications—including Direct Sourcing, Job Analyzer, Job Description Writer, taxonomy creation, and workforce analytics—empowers organizations to modernize both contingent and full-time hiring with speed, precision, and intelligence. Opptly not only streamlines recruitment workflows but also delivers scalable solutions that support hiring at any volume, helping companies operate efficiently and compete effectively in today's dynamic workforce landscape. Learn more at opptly.ai.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape in the US. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for compliance, or audit and certify what you've already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai.

