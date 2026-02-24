Opptly Named a "Market Leader" in Ardent Partners' 2026 Digital Staffing and Direct Sourcing Technology Advisor Report

"Being named a Market Leader again affirms the vision guiding Opptly: using AI to give organizations clear, actionable insight into their workforce," said Lori Hock, CEO of Opptly. Post this

"Being named a Market Leader again affirms the vision guiding Opptly: using AI to give organizations clear, actionable insight into their workforce," said Lori Hock, CEO of Opptly. "The evolution of our platform enables enterprises to make faster, smarter, and more equitable talent decisions. With our Skills Intelligence engine and WISE analytics, leaders can design roles and proactively plan workforce capacity and resource allocation. We're proud to be recognized by Ardent Partners and the Future of Work Exchange for advancing the next era of workforce innovation."

In 2025, Opptly launched its groundbreaking Skills Intelligence platform, enabling enterprises to move beyond role‑based hiring toward skills‑based workforce planning. Powered by next‑generation AI, the platform analyzes the skills composition of roles, identifies missing or underrepresented capabilities, and generates market‑aligned, skills‑based job descriptions, while the Job Taxonomy Analyzer allows HR and procurement teams to compare roles at scale, surface capability gaps, and establish a unified organizational skills taxonomy. Complementing this foundation, Opptly's WISE analytics delivers deep insight into hiring trends, attrition patterns, compensation benchmarks, competitive talent dynamics, and rate card optimization—positioning Opptly as a strategic partner for enterprises seeking to unify talent acquisition, internal mobility, and workforce planning within a single AI‑driven framework.

"Opptly represents the future of AI in talent technology," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners and author of the new study. "With its core functionality and progressive offerings, like WISE and Skills Intelligence, and a platform evolution increasingly driven by agentic AI to elevate the user experience, Opptly demonstrates how AI can fundamentally reshape and transform not just direct sourcing, but talent acquisition and hiring by delivering deeper workforce intelligence, more precise skills‑matching, and a more agile, skills‑centric approach to workforce strategy."

To access the full report, click here.

About Opptly

Opptly is redefining how talent and work connect. Powered by proprietary workforce AI, Opptly delivers a unified platform for hiring including direct sourcing, skills intelligence, and strategic workforce planning. With advanced analytics, contextual matching, and seamless ecosystem integrations, Opptly helps enterprises build agile, data‑driven talent strategies that meet the demands of the modern workforce. Learn more at opptly.ai.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best‑in‑Class performance across procurement, finance, and workforce management. Since 2010, Ardent has produced market‑leading research to help business leaders understand the evolving talent technology landscape. ardentpartners.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Valladares, Opptly, 1 713-438-0919, [email protected], opptly.ai

SOURCE Opptly