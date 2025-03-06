Opptly Unveils AI-Powered Skills Intelligence Platform for Hiring Transformation

"Skills Intelligence is redefining workforce planning," said Lori Hock, CEO of Opptly. "With AI-driven insights, we empower organizations to make strategic hiring decisions, optimize talent, and stay competitive in a fast-changing market." Post this

With the rise of skills-based hiring, organizations are shifting how they find and evaluate talent. Skills Intelligence serves as a strategic entry point to enabling skills-based hiring transforming the way organizations identify, evaluate, and hire talent shifting the focus from traditional roles to skills leading to more precise job matching, diverse talent pipelines, and improved workforce agility.

"Opptly's Skills Intelligence platform addresses a critical gap in the talent acquisition landscape," said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners. "Its ability to process vast amounts of skills data and provide actionable insights in seconds represents a significant leap forward in workforce planning and talent acquisition. This is the kind of innovation that will define the Future of Work."

With Skills Intelligence, Opptly is redefining the future of workforce strategy, empowering organizations to build agile, skills-driven teams that drive business success. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered insights with strategic workforce planning, the platform ensures companies can adapt, compete, and thrive in an ever-changing market. As the demand for skills-based hiring accelerates, Opptly remains at the forefront—providing the tools businesses need to unlock the full potential of their workforce and stay ahead of the competition.

Opptly is a proprietary AI platform with purpose-built, contextual skills-based matching capabilities for contingent and full-time hiring focused on our mission to remove friction between talent and work. We're changing the course of the workforce industry, using AI to effect positive change, and help companies win in an intensely competitive market for talent.

