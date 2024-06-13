Opreto Joins the AWS Partner Network to Enhance Custom Software Development with AWS DevOps Solutions

Opreto, a custom software development company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN), by completing AWS Certifications, and demonstrating success with customer deployments on AWS. The program will enable Opreto to leverage the power of AWS solutions to deliver innovative, scalable, and efficient software solutions for its customers.

WINDSOR, ON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opreto Corporation, a custom software development company, is proud to announce that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). To achieve the milestone, Opreto completed AWS Certifications, and demonstrated success with customer deployments on AWS.