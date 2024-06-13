Opreto Joins the AWS Partner Network to Enhance Custom Software Development with AWS DevOps Solutions

Opreto, a custom software development company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN), by completing AWS Certifications, and demonstrating success with customer deployments on AWS. The program will enable Opreto to leverage the power of AWS solutions to deliver innovative, scalable, and efficient software solutions for its customers.
WINDSOR, ON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opreto Corporation, a custom software development company, is proud to announce that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). To achieve the milestone, Opreto completed AWS Certifications, and demonstrated success with customer deployments on AWS.
The program will enable Opreto to leverage the power of AWS solutions to deliver innovative, scalable, and efficient software solutions for its customers. As an APN Partner, Opreto gains access to a comprehensive suite of AWS tools and services designed to streamline application development, deployment, and management. APN resources and best practices will allow Opreto to enhance its offerings and provide customers faster time-to-market, improved operational efficiency, and robust security. Opreto will apply its AWS technical expertise and experience in advanced automation to rapidly and reliably build, test, and deploy web and mobile applications. Utilizing a cloud-native approach to modernize and optimize legacy applications, Opreto will accelerate the adoption of AWS cloud for customers in their digital transformation journey.
"We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network and integrate AWS DevOps solutions into our development process," said Alan Laudicina, President and Co-founder at Opreto. "AWS's powerful tools and services will enable us to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and provide our customers with the high-quality solutions they expect from Opreto."
