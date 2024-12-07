OpsHub Amplifies its Presence on the Visual Studio (VSTS) Marketplace

OpsHub has expanded its presence on Visual Studio (VSTS) marketplace with new Azure DevOps integrations with leading tools like Jira, Codebeamer, ServiceNow, Aras, and Enterprise Architect, among others. This step aligns with OpsHub's goal of providing seamless real-time data flow, enhanced scalability, robust reliability, and greater control to drive enterprise innovation forward.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, a recognized industry leader in Intelligent Application Mesh Solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Azure DevOps integration listings with best-of-breed tools like Jira, Codebeamer, ServiceNow, Aras, Enterprise Architect among others on the Visual Studio (VSTS) marketplace. This milestone marks a significant advancement in OpsHub's mission to empower enterprises with seamless flow of real-time information, unmatched scalability, reliability, and control to accelerate innovation.
OpsHub's enterprise-grade integration solution empowers organizations to optimize their software development lifecycle by seamlessly integrating Azure DevOps (Both Server and Services) with 60+ systems, ensuring 100% accurate and rich data exchange across thousands of projects. This provides end-to-end traceability, fosters collaboration, and establishes a robust digital thread across the product lifecycle. OpsHub allows teams to use best-in-class tools without compromising system performance or data integrity, driving operational excellence at scale.
OIM offers a centralized, easy-to-use yet extensible interface to monitor and manage integration progress. With complete visibility into the comments, attachments, traceability, mentions, movement of projects and entities-OIM helps you stay in full control of your integrations.
Commenting on OpsHub's growing presence on VSTS marketplace, Sandeep Jain, Founder & CEO of OpsHub says, "This expansion demonstrates our focus on equipping modern enterprises with an integration solution that enables seamless Azure DevOps integrations with critical tools, drives innovation at scale, and helps them adapt to the dynamic, digital-first environment."
Visit the integration listings by OpsHub on VSTS marketplace now. Learn how OpsHub's enterprise – grade integration solution transforms the way teams collaborate, innovate, and grow.
About OpsHub
OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.
For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit http://www.opshub.com.
Media contact: Sreya Sarbadhikari, [email protected]
Media Contact
Sandeep Jain, https://www.opshub.com/, 6507437361, [email protected], https://www.opshub.com/
SOURCE OpsHub
Share this article