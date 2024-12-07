OpsHub Amplifies its Presence on the Visual Studio (VSTS) Marketplace

"This expansion demonstrates our focus on equipping modern enterprises with an integration solution that enables seamless Azure DevOps integrations with critical tools, drives innovation at scale, and helps them adapt to the dynamic, digital-first environment." Post this

OIM offers a centralized, easy-to-use yet extensible interface to monitor and manage integration progress. With complete visibility into the comments, attachments, traceability, mentions, movement of projects and entities-OIM helps you stay in full control of your integrations.

Commenting on OpsHub's growing presence on VSTS marketplace, Sandeep Jain, Founder & CEO of OpsHub says, "This expansion demonstrates our focus on equipping modern enterprises with an integration solution that enables seamless Azure DevOps integrations with critical tools, drives innovation at scale, and helps them adapt to the dynamic, digital-first environment."

Visit the integration listings by OpsHub on VSTS marketplace now. Learn how OpsHub's enterprise – grade integration solution transforms the way teams collaborate, innovate, and grow.

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit http://www.opshub.com.

