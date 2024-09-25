OpsHub Announces OEM Partnership with Cadence for Verisium Manager Integration Support

OpsHub, a leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, announced that it has forged an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to deliver enhanced integration support for Cadence Verisium Manager. This strategic alliance leverages the Verisium Manager platform and OpsHub's enterprise-grade integration capabilities to provide innovative digital thread solutions for complex electronic systems across various industries. This collaboration aims to transform the way organizations trace requirements to verification plans in pre-silicon and post-silicon.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, a leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, announced that it has forged an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to deliver enhanced integration support for Cadence Verisium Manager. This strategic alliance leverages the Verisium Manager platform and OpsHub's enterprise-grade integration capabilities to provide innovative digital thread solutions for complex electronic systems across various industries. This collaboration aims to transform the way organizations trace requirements to verification plans in pre-silicon and post-silicon.
Verisium Manager, a powerful verification management solution from Cadence, provides comprehensive capabilities for planning, executing, and managing complex verification environments. By integrating Verisium Manager with requirements management and other popular ALM tools using OpsHub, enterprises can now seamlessly trace requirements in Verisium Manager and verification plans in requirements management tools in real-time. The unified ecosystem enables better regulatory compliance, cross-team collaboration and faster time-to-market.
"To meet the demands of rapidly evolving SoC designs, we've upgraded Verisium Manager with a groundbreaking collaboration with OpsHub, integrating it with over 60 requirement management and ALM tools. This move revolutionizes verification processes, enabling teams across the globe to synchronize seamlessly and speed up their time to market significantly," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the System Verification Group at Cadence. "Automating the link between verification plans and the latest requirements eliminates manual errors and inefficiencies, ensuring high traceability and visibility for crucial pre-silicon validation. This is more than an upgrade; it's a transformation—streamlining workflows, enhancing collaboration and guaranteeing faster, error-free product development in the competitive semiconductor industry."
"We are excited to partner with Cadence and to bring robust integration capabilities to their Verisium Manager users," said Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO at OpsHub. "The partnership reflects our shared vision of helping our joint customers secure market advantage through innovation, with OpsHub bringing solutions which are designed to break down data silos and ensure smooth information flow across disparate systems. This enhances traceability and ensures compliance with regulatory standards, two key priorities for Verisium Manager users. Together, we empower each team to work more efficiently and effectively, ultimately resulting in more innovative products being released better and faster."
What our customer says:
"The switch to real-time tool collaboration using OpsHub solution has been a game-changer for our Verisium Manager and Jira teams"- David Henly | Senior Principal Engineer | Raspberry Pi
