OpsHub Announces OEM Partnership with Cadence for Verisium Manager Integration Support

"To meet the demands of rapidly evolving SoC designs, we've upgraded Verisium Manager with a groundbreaking collaboration with OpsHub, integrating it with over 60 requirement management and ALM tools. This move revolutionizes verification processes, enabling teams across the globe to synchronize seamlessly and speed up their time to market significantly," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the System Verification Group at Cadence. "Automating the link between verification plans and the latest requirements eliminates manual errors and inefficiencies, ensuring high traceability and visibility for crucial pre-silicon validation. This is more than an upgrade; it's a transformation—streamlining workflows, enhancing collaboration and guaranteeing faster, error-free product development in the competitive semiconductor industry."

"We are excited to partner with Cadence and to bring robust integration capabilities to their Verisium Manager users," said Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO at OpsHub. "The partnership reflects our shared vision of helping our joint customers secure market advantage through innovation, with OpsHub bringing solutions which are designed to break down data silos and ensure smooth information flow across disparate systems. This enhances traceability and ensures compliance with regulatory standards, two key priorities for Verisium Manager users. Together, we empower each team to work more efficiently and effectively, ultimately resulting in more innovative products being released better and faster."

What our customer says:

"The switch to real-time tool collaboration using OpsHub solution has been a game-changer for our Verisium Manager and Jira teams"- David Henly | Senior Principal Engineer | Raspberry Pi

About OpsHub:

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team-member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit http://www.opshub.com.

