OpsHub Integration Solution is Now on Atlassian Marketplace

OpsHub, a trusted market leader in Intelligent Application Mesh Solutions and an Atlassian Partner, is pleased to announce its presence on the Atlassian marketplace with its extensive suite of popular connector-based integration listings. Now, you can explore how OpsHub's integration solution connects best of breed ALM & DevOps tools (like IBM DOORS or DOORS NG, Azure DevOps, Rally, Codebeamer, Enterprise Architect, Jama, Aras among others) automatically, facilitating end-to-end traceability, digital thread implementation and the smooth flow of rich information.
OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM) is an enterprise-grade data integration platform designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic tech landscape. It empowers organizations to synchronize data across thousands of projects and 60+ tools without disrupting system performance or data integrity. OpsHub's integration solution ensures teams have access to 100% accurate, rich and real-time data wherever they need it, helping leaders make informed decisions, accelerate workflows, and swiftly respond to market changes.
The marketplace listings highlight OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM) does more than just sync systems—it transforms the way teams collaborate, innovate, and grow.
Speaking on OpsHub's strong footprint in the Atlassian marketplace, Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub says, "OpsHub amplifying its presence on the Atlassian Marketplace also underscores the company's commitment to providing robust, enterprise-grade, scalable integrations that address the growing complexity of multi-tool ecosystem and the need for effective data sharing. As an Atlassian Partner, OpsHub brings decades of proven integration expertise to the table, helping modern enterprises unlock the full potential of their Atlassian tools. With our solutions, teams can eliminate manual processes, improve data accuracy, and enhance collaboration to achieve faster, more predictable outcomes."
Visit the Atlassian Marketplace today to check out OIM's integration listings. Discover how OIM elevates your integration strategy and helps you streamline workflows, integrate your tools, and keep your teams in sync.
About OpsHub
OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.
For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit http://www.opshub.com.
Media contact: Sreya Sarbadhikari, [email protected]
