OpsHub Launches Insights: Quality Gap Intelligence Tool for DevOps

OpsHub, a leader in intelligent application mesh solutions, announces OpsHub Insights, a groundbreaking Quality Gap Intelligence (QGI) tool. OpsHub Insights empowers DevOps teams to achieve exceptional software quality at speed. OpsHub Insights provides a comprehensive view within existing DevOps tools, enabling teams to proactively address quality concerns from the start.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent application mesh solutions for agile, innovative teams, today announced the launch of OpsHub Insights - a transformative Quality Gap Intelligence (QGI) tool designed to empower DevOps teams to achieve unparalled software quality at speed.

Achieving breakthrough innovation cannot come at the expense of quality. When software teams are forced to reactively address quality gaps they get bogged down in codebase maintenance, instead of developing new features.

Without contextual insights, automated testing alone can't address the quality challenge. The move to agile development means there's no time to test the entire code base, and with no risk-based test prioritization, teams end up merely retesting the same things over and over without identifying new issues or improving quality. The lack of an objective feedback loop hampers developer and tester productivity and leads to substandard quality releases.

Existing quality analysis tools fail to provide the whole picture. They often operate in silos, offering information without historical data, product backlogs and code context. This leaves teams with fragmented data points that require them to manually switch between different tools and interpret information on their own. The disjointed approach makes it difficult to identify test quality, prioritize tests effectively, and assess if release is ready to go out.

Here's where Quality Gap Intelligence comes in.

OpsHub Insights provides a comprehensive view of test quality within your existing DevOps tools. It uses historical data and domain-context to pinpoint under-tested user stories, risk ranking of that story, existing product features that might be broken as a result of new changes done, allowing developers and testers to proactively address quality concerns from the get-go, while working in their best-of-breed, native tools.

Insights enables teams to focus on quality issues and prioritize high-impact areas before they impact production. This way, teams can strategically direct efforts toward what matters.

OpsHub Insights replaces reactive testing with proactive quality gap intelligence, empowering teams to shift left and reduce time-to-market without compromising software quality, fundamentally changing the way software is tested and released.

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit https://www.opshub.com.

Media Contact

Sreya Sarbadhikari, OpsHub, Inc., +1.650.701.1800, [email protected], https://www.opshub.com/

SOURCE OpsHub, Inc.