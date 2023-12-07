OpsHub releases Major Update to its Market leading Intelligent Application Mesh Solutions

New version focuses on data accuracy and allows easy changes to data type and project.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub is excited to announce a transformative update to its Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, placing a laser-focus on ensuring data accuracy across the application mesh. This update allows organizations to streamline functions by providing teams with access to rich, accurate data - even when transitioning backlogs from one project to another or changing backlog types, such as from defect to feature.

Recognizing the critical roles that compliance and collaboration play in today's innovation-first landscape - OpsHub emphasizes that data accuracy, not just data availability, has become paramount for organizations to make informed decisions that support their revenue streams.

Working closely with customers OpsHub identified common scenarios like entity deletion, type changes (e.g., bug to story improvement), and entity movement across projects as situations that often lead to incorrect data during integration. These commonly found issues can potentially result in erroneous decision-making and disrupt compliance norms.

In response to these challenges, OpsHub has introduced a feature in the recent update that keeps data in sync as entities are deleted or moved within systems, preventing duplication or orphaned data. If the host system does not allow the movement, OpsHub Manager labels the former entity as deprecated, providing an easy view and clarity of functions.

This update seamlessly aligns with the compliance and collaboration requirements of enterprise organizations, offering data authenticity for accurate decision-making and efficient process streamlining.

"At OpsHub, our mission is to propel our clients toward innovation within their work domains, all while maintaining strict compliance standards. We understand that true innovation heavily relies on accurate data in an inter-connected ecosystem," said Sandeep Jain, CEO of OpsHub, Inc. "Introducing this cutting-edge feature, our goal is to forge a precise and compliant data structure, empowering enterprise organizations with the assurance of reliable decision-making that accelerates innovation "

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

