OpsHub Rolls Out Integration Support for IBM Engineering Test Management (ETM) Tool

With OpsHub's robust integration capabilities, teams using IBM ETM can now synchronize their test cases, defects, and other essential artifacts in real-time across a wide range of popular tools in the DevOps process, including Jira, Azure DevOps, Aras, IBM DOORS/DOORS NG, PTC's Codebeamer, Enterprise Architect and many more. By integrating IBM ETM with other business critical systems using OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM), organizations can create a digital thread that connects requirements, design, development, testing, and deployment. This unified view of the entire product lifecycle enables teams to optimize their testing efforts, identify potential issues early, and mitigate risks, thereby ensuring superlative quality deliverables.

OpsHub's comprehensive application mesh solutions not only support integration but also ensure seamless migration of data, enabling organizations to move their historical and current data to IBM ETM without losing critical information. This is particularly beneficial for teams looking to adopt or transition to IBM ETM while maintaining a consistent and continuous workflow across their toolchain.

Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub remarks, "Whether you're a large enterprise looking to modernize your engineering processes or a smaller organization seeking to optimize your testing efforts, IBM ETM integration with other best of breed tools offers significant benefits. By leveraging the power of OpsHub integration, teams can drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and achieve their business goals more effectively."

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

