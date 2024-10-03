OpsHub Rolls Out Integration Support for IBM Engineering Test Management (ETM) Tool

OpsHub, a leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, is pleased to announce integration support for the IBM Engineering Test Management (ETM) tool, a leading quality management solution that helps teams manage the entire testing process, from planning to execution. This latest connector addition expands OpsHub's extensive ecosystem of integrations, enabling seamless data flow and enhanced cross – tool collaboration between IBM ETM and over 60 popular ALM, ITSM, CRM, and DevOps systems.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, a leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, is pleased to announce integration support for the IBM Engineering Test Management (ETM) tool, a leading quality management solution that helps teams manage the entire testing process, from planning to execution. This latest connector addition expands OpsHub's extensive ecosystem of integrations, enabling seamless data flow and enhanced cross – tool collaboration between IBM ETM and over 60 popular ALM, ITSM, CRM, and DevOps systems.
In today's fast-paced digital environment, effective test management is crucial as it ensures that products meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and functionality. By identifying and addressing defects early in the development process, robust testing helps prevent costly rework and customer dissatisfaction. IBM ETM, with its comprehensive features for test planning, execution, and reporting, enables enterprises to streamline their testing processes, improve collaboration, and deliver high-quality products that meet customer expectations.
With OpsHub's robust integration capabilities, teams using IBM ETM can now synchronize their test cases, defects, and other essential artifacts in real-time across a wide range of popular tools in the DevOps process, including Jira, Azure DevOps, Aras, IBM DOORS/DOORS NG, PTC's Codebeamer, Enterprise Architect and many more. By integrating IBM ETM with other business critical systems using OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM), organizations can create a digital thread that connects requirements, design, development, testing, and deployment. This unified view of the entire product lifecycle enables teams to optimize their testing efforts, identify potential issues early, and mitigate risks, thereby ensuring superlative quality deliverables.
OpsHub's comprehensive application mesh solutions not only support integration but also ensure seamless migration of data, enabling organizations to move their historical and current data to IBM ETM without losing critical information. This is particularly beneficial for teams looking to adopt or transition to IBM ETM while maintaining a consistent and continuous workflow across their toolchain.
Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub remarks, "Whether you're a large enterprise looking to modernize your engineering processes or a smaller organization seeking to optimize your testing efforts, IBM ETM integration with other best of breed tools offers significant benefits. By leveraging the power of OpsHub integration, teams can drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and achieve their business goals more effectively."
To learn how OIM facilitates IBM ETM integrations, refer to this page.
