OpsHub Rolls Out Integration Support for Tricentis Tosca

"At OpsHub, we aim to simplify and enhance how businesses integrate their testing processes with broader development efforts," said Sandeep Jain, Founder & CEO of OpsHub. "By expanding our support for Tricentis Tosca, teams can seamlessly manage test data, improve coverage, and prioritize testing where it matters most. This integration helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation while ensuring the reliability and performance of their critical systems."

This new support for Tricentis Tosca in OpsHub's integration tool stack amplifies Tosca's functionalities, ensuring testing environments are managed and scaled more efficiently, to support the fast pace of modern software development.

To learn how OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM) facilitates Tricentis Tosca integrations, refer to this page.

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit http://www.opshub.com.

