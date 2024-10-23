OpsHub Rolls Out Integration Support for Tricentis Tosca

OpsHub, a leader in Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, today announced comprehensive integration support for Tricentis Tosca, strengthening its capabilities in enterprise test automation and orchestration.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, a leader in Intelligent Application Mesh solutions, today announced comprehensive integration support for Tricentis Tosca, strengthening its capabilities in enterprise test automation and orchestration. Tricentis Tosca is a robust test automation platform designed to optimize and accelerate testing processes for enterprise applications, helping organizations scale through their (CI/CD) pipelines. With OpsHub's enterprise-grade integration platform, modern enterprises can now connect Tricentis Tosca with over 60+ ALM and DevOps tools, enabling streamlined Quality Assurance (QA) for end-to-end business processes.
Digital twins enable companies to experiment with different scenarios and help them anticipate the outcomes early in their development cycle. Tosca's simulation capabilities allow for the creation of virtual environments that mirror real-world conditions. This enables testing of digital twins under various scenarios, such as user or system-specific behaviors, ensuring potential risks get identified in the digital twin before they become critical issues. By adopting risk-based automated testing, enterprises can focus on derisking changes, optimizing testing and ultimately releasing quality software faster. Using OpsHub to integrate Tricentis Tosca's with best of breed tools like Codebeamer, Azure DevOps, Jira, IBM DOORS/DOORS NG, etc, empowers businesses to synchronize test assets and requirements, facilitating testing of digital twins across diverse application environments. Additionally, OpsHub's intelligent application mesh solutions facilitate a seamless, non-disruptive migration to Tricentis Tosca, ensuring that companies can transition their legacy test automation frameworks with zero downtime and no data loss.
"At OpsHub, we aim to simplify and enhance how businesses integrate their testing processes with broader development efforts," said Sandeep Jain, Founder & CEO of OpsHub. "By expanding our support for Tricentis Tosca, teams can seamlessly manage test data, improve coverage, and prioritize testing where it matters most. This integration helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation while ensuring the reliability and performance of their critical systems."
This new support for Tricentis Tosca in OpsHub's integration tool stack amplifies Tosca's functionalities, ensuring testing environments are managed and scaled more efficiently, to support the fast pace of modern software development.
To learn how OpsHub Integration Manager (OIM) facilitates Tricentis Tosca integrations, refer to this page.
About OpsHub
OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.
For more information on OpsHub and its solutions, visit http://www.opshub.com.
Media contact: Sreya Sarbadhikari, [email protected]
Media Contact
Sandeep Jain, https://www.opshub.com/, 6507437361, [email protected], https://www.opshub.com/
SOURCE OpsHub
Share this article