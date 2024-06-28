OpsHub, the Leading Intelligent Application Mesh Solutions Provider, Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

By achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, OpsHub demonstrates its commitment to adhering to rigorous industry standards for security, availability, and confidentiality. This independent verification assures customers that OpsHub has a robust information security program in place, safeguarding their data with the utmost care.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, Inc. the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions is thrilled to announce that it has achieved the SOC 2 Type II compliance. This independent verification reinforces OpsHub's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, confidentiality and privacy of its customers' data.

The Systems and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) report, issued by a licensed independent auditor, evaluates an organization's controls for security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy (SAAICP) . Attaining the SOC 2 Type II certification endorses that OpsHub has a robust information security program in place and that these controls are operating effectively over a period of time.

"Data protection is paramount to us. Earning the coveted SOC 2 Type II compliance marks a monumental step for OpsHub," said Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub. "By adhering to rigorous industry standards, we ensure top-tier security for our customers' data with the most robust security safeguard protocols available. Moreover, being an SOC 2 compliant organization now will help us streamline and enhance our audit processes further. As a result, we will always be audit-ready, reducing the on-boarding time"

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

Media Contact

Sreya Sarbadhikari, OpsHub, Inc., +1.650.701.1800, [email protected] , www.opshub.com

SOURCE OpsHub, Inc.