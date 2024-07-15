OpsHub to Deliver Seamless Customer Experience with Zendesk Integration

OpsHub, a leader in Intelligent Application Mesh Solutions, joins forces with Zendesk, Inc, a customer experience (CX) software company. In cooperation with Zendesk, OpsHub aims to transform customer experience and setting new benchmarks for customer service excellence. Together with Zendesk, OpsHub empowers customer service teams to deliver extraordinary customer experience by providing seamless integration of Zendesk's powerful customer support platform with 60+ tools in the ALM and DevOps ecosystem.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsHub, a leader in Intelligent Application Mesh Solutions, joins forces with Zendesk, Inc, a customer experience (CX) software company. In cooperation with Zendesk, OpsHub aims to transform customer experience and setting new benchmarks for customer service excellence.

Together with Zendesk, OpsHub empowers customer service teams to deliver extraordinary customer experience by providing seamless integration of Zendesk's powerful customer support platform with 60+ tools in the ALM and DevOps ecosystem. This delivers unparalleled value by providing an integrated comprehensive support network to modern – day organizations seeking to delight their customers.

"We are looking forward to working with Zendesk", said Sandeep Jain, Founder and CEO of OpsHub. "This marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enable organizations with innovative solutions that drive greater operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

About OpsHub

OpsHub is the leading provider of Intelligent Application Mesh solutions for agile innovative teams. OpsHub's suite of products helps enterprises by democratizing decision-making and providing comprehensive information in each team member's preferred tool. This way, forward-thinking teams are better equipped to deliver innovative products and services faster, with enhanced quality, and at reduced costs.

