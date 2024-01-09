OpsLab Acquires a Leading Provider of Operational Squadron Planning Software to the U.S. Air Force

Acquisition Bolsters Capabilities, Provides 50+ Squadrons with Access to OpsLab Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, OpsLab announced the company acquired The Gonkulator (Gonk), a leading provider of operational squadron planning software to the U.S. Air Force (USAF), built by pilots for pilots. Gonk was founded by Ryan Williams to address the squadron scheduling challenges that all fighter pilots face. The software enables pilots to view their flight schedule, log flight hours, and enter their commitments, all via a dual-authentication mobile application with a seamless user interface.

"OpsLab's mission is to solve tough operational problems at scale, and this acquisition will allow us to deliver solutions to the USAF more swiftly across a significant number of squadrons," said Sujeevraja Sanjeevi, Co-founder and CTO at OpsLab. "In the software business, end user feedback is critical to the rapid development and deployment of truly useful tools. The acquisition of Gonk – software built by pilots, for pilots – is a reflection of our commitment to the end user."

OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

"I built The Gonkulator to help solve some of the operational problems that all fighter pilots face," said Ryan Williams, Founder of The Gonkulator. "The Gonkulator has gained a lot of traction and unfortunately has outgrown my ability to support it by myself. While searching for the right people to hand it off to, I had to guarantee I found someone who was solving the problem the right way by putting the needs of the pilots first. OpsLab has proven to me that their focus is to build a product for the end-user and gain the trust of pilots through feedback and software iteration. I am confident that they have the technical expertise and dedication needed to continue pushing The Gonkulator forward."

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the U.S. Air Force (USAF). As a result, OpsLab smart assistants are currently deployed across multiple squadrons, helping the USAF manage pilot hours, fleet assets, and increase combat readiness. OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Force Base.

