OpsLab Announces Addition of Strategic Advisors, Including a Former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At OpsLab, our primary focus is delivering outstanding results for our customers. In defense, that means ensuring we have clear direction from commanders and an acute understanding of the values that underpin their leadership. In commercial aviation, it means the diligent pursuit of cutting-edge operations solutions that minimize overall cost without sacrificing safety. Today, we are announcing three outstanding leaders as strategic advisors:

GENERAL (R) STEPHEN W. "SEVE" WILSON. Gen. Wilson held numerous leadership positions in his time with the United States Air Force, most recently as Vice Chief of Staff. As the second-highest ranking military commander in the Air Force, he presided over the Air Staff and served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Requirements Oversight Council and Deputy Advisory Working Group. He assisted the Chief of Staff with organizing, training, and equipping 685,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas.

DENNIS MUILENBURG: Mr. Muilenburg currently serves as the CEO and Chairman of New Vista Capital, a premier strategic advisory and investment platform in the emerging technologies aerospace, defense, and national security sector. Previously, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2015 to 2019 and Chairman of the board of directors from 2016 to 2019 of The Boeing Company. He spent 35 years at Boeing, working his way up from an internship in aerospace engineering to its top leadership spot. A passionate driver of innovation, Mr. Muilenburg drove significant research and development investments at Boeing, including the launch of Boeing HorizonX — an innovation arm focused on external start-up investments in high growth areas.

MAJOR GENERAL (R) CHARLES S. "CORKY" CORCORAN. Maj. Gen. (R) Corcoran served as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. In this leadership position, he was responsible to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff for formulating policy supporting air, irregular warfare, counterproliferation, homeland security, weather and cyber operations. He determined operational requirements, capabilities and training necessary to support national security objectives and military strategy.

"To say we are honored to be working with these three leaders is an understatement," said Arun Nair, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OpsLab. "In Seve, Dennis, and Corky, OpsLab now has the opportunity to tap into decades of leadership experience at the highest levels of our most important sectors. The company is already concretely benefitting from the knowledge they have gained over such illustrious careers."

Currently in use by over thousands end users across dozens of flying squadrons, OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

